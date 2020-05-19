Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding How Biometrics Technologies are Tackling COVID-19 [Extended Version with Industry Analysis]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for the biometrics technologies industry.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Biometrics technologies faced skepticism from the public and eagerness from governments.
This report was commissioned to examine how Biometrics companies are tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.
The Extended Version contains Key Industry Indicators such as:
This research clarifies how governments and international agencies are expanding their use cases for Biometrics. It aims to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy.
There's a growing acceptance of technologies that were once deemed intrusive. Demand for Biometrics solutions is headed for acceleration. Biometrics technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.
