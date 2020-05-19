Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The body temperature monitoring devices market is poised to grow by $ 112.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the body temperature monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by the frequent outbreak of epidemics, increasing availability of premium body temperature monitoring devices, and high levels of accuracy of digital thermometers. The study identifies the increasing demand from airports for passenger screening as one of the prime reasons driving the body temperature monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product visibility and accessibility through online retailing, and increased vendor participation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The body temperature monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

Body temperature monitoring devices market sizing

Body temperature monitoring devices market forecast

Body temperature monitoring devices market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading body temperature monitoring devices market vendors that include 3M Co., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Briggs Corp., Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Exergen Corp., Helen of Troy Ltd., Hillrom, Paul Hartmann AG, and Tecnimed Srl. Also, the body temperature monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Digital thermometer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LFT and TTI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

American Diagnostic Corp.

Beurer GmbH

Briggs Corp.

Easywell Biomedicals Inc.

Exergen Corp.

Helen of Troy Ltd.

Hillrom

Paul Hartmann AG

Tecnimed Srl

