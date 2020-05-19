Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Game Advertising Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-game advertising market is poised to grow by $ 10.97 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. This report on the in-game advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing popularity of mobile gaming and growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising. This study identifies an increase in the number of gamers and a growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies as key drivers of the in-game advertising market growth during the next few years.
The in-game advertising market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-game advertising market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., engage, MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire Media LLC, and RapidFire Inc.. Also, the in-game advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report provides a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eujher
