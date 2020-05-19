Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esports Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global esports market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2019 and to $1.11 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.16%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $2.11 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 23.82%. North America was the largest region in the esports market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



Esports companies are investing in innovative new esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in Africa, NickX, an esports platform, launched by Viacom provides children with a tournament platform, using Nickelodeon gaming content. Also for instance, in 2019, IKON, a USA-based gaming platform company launched a new platform that allows players to challenge fans and friends in games, such as League of Legends and PUBG. Also for instance, in 2019, Mobile Premier League (MPL), an India-based mobile esports platform company launched its mobile esports platform in Indonesia.



The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports contribute to the growth of the esports market. As technology is expanding so the video content, products, virtual reality, and video game competitions are increasing. Video gaming has become a transforming pop culture and redefining the ways that young people consume entertainment.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider esports market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID- 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID- 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The esports market section of the report gives context. It compares the esports market with other segments of the esports market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, esports indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Esports Market Characteristics



3. Esports Market Size And Growth



4. Esports Market Segmentation



5. Esports Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Esports Market



7. China Esports Market



8. India Esports Market



9. Japan Esports Market



10. Australia Esports Market



11. Indonesia Esports Market



12. South Korea Esports Market



13. Western Europe Esports Market



14. UK Esports Market



15. Germany Esports Market



16. France Esports Market



17. Eastern Europe Esports Market



18. Russia Esports Market



19. North America Esports Market



20. USA Esports Market



21. South America Esports Market



22. Brazil Esports Market



23. Middle East Esports Market



24. Africa Esports Market



25. Esports Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



Modern Times Group MTG AB

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Gfinity, PLC

Turner Broadcasting System

Valve Corporation

Tencent

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Hi-Rez Studios

Nintendo

FACEIT

CJ Corporation

Kabam

Wargaming Public

Rovio Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment

Riot Games Inc.

Epic Games

Alisports

Total Entertainment Network

King Digital Entertainment PLC

Zynga Inc.

Gamevil Inc.

Cloud9

Team SoloMid

Team Liquid

Echo Fox

Fnatic

Gen.G Esports

100 Thieves

G2 Esports

Immortals

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Esports Market



27. Esports Market Trends And Strategies



28. Esports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis





