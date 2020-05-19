Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esports Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global esports market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2019 and to $1.11 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.16%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $2.11 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 23.82%. North America was the largest region in the esports market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.
Esports companies are investing in innovative new esports platform for increasing their revenue and expanding their consumer base and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, in 2019, in Africa, NickX, an esports platform, launched by Viacom provides children with a tournament platform, using Nickelodeon gaming content. Also for instance, in 2019, IKON, a USA-based gaming platform company launched a new platform that allows players to challenge fans and friends in games, such as League of Legends and PUBG. Also for instance, in 2019, Mobile Premier League (MPL), an India-based mobile esports platform company launched its mobile esports platform in Indonesia.
The rising demand for video games and increasing awareness of esports contribute to the growth of the esports market. As technology is expanding so the video content, products, virtual reality, and video game competitions are increasing. Video gaming has become a transforming pop culture and redefining the ways that young people consume entertainment.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider esports market, and compares it with other markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Esports Market Characteristics
3. Esports Market Size And Growth
4. Esports Market Segmentation
5. Esports Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Esports Market
7. China Esports Market
8. India Esports Market
9. Japan Esports Market
10. Australia Esports Market
11. Indonesia Esports Market
12. South Korea Esports Market
13. Western Europe Esports Market
14. UK Esports Market
15. Germany Esports Market
16. France Esports Market
17. Eastern Europe Esports Market
18. Russia Esports Market
19. North America Esports Market
20. USA Esports Market
21. South America Esports Market
22. Brazil Esports Market
23. Middle East Esports Market
24. Africa Esports Market
25. Esports Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Esports Market
27. Esports Market Trends And Strategies
28. Esports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt9evq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: