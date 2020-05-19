Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bread and Bakery Product Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global bread and bakery product market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global bread and bakery product market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global bread and bakery product market. Africa was the smallest region in the global bread and bakery product market.



The global bread and bakery product market is expected to grow from $209.9 billion in 2019 to $211.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $245.7 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the bread and bakery product? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Bread And Bakery Product market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider bread and bakery product market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The bread and bakery product market section of the report gives context. It compares the bread and bakery product market with other segments of the bakery & confectionary market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, bread and bakery product indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Dan Cake

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

S.A.B. De C.V

Associated British Foods Plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Bread And Bakery Product Market Characteristics



4. Bread And Bakery Product Market Product Analysis



5. Bread And Bakery Product Market Supply Chain



6. Bread And Bakery Product Market Customer Information



7. Bread And Bakery Product Market Trends And Strategies



8. Bread And Bakery Product Market Size And Growth



9. Bread And Bakery Product Market Regional Analysis



10. Bread And Bakery Product Market Segmentation



11. Bread And Bakery Product Market Segments



12. Bread And Bakery Product Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Bread And Bakery Product Market



14. Western Europe Bread And Bakery Product Market



15. Eastern Europe Bread And Bakery Product Market



16. North America Bread And Bakery Product Market



17. South America Bread And Bakery Product Market



18. Middle East Bread And Bakery Product Market



19. Africa Bread And Bakery Product Market



20. Bread And Bakery Product Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bread And Bakery Product Market



22. Market Background: Bakery & Confectionary Market



23. Recommendations



