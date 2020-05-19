Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Community and Individual Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global community and individual services market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global community and individual services market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global community and individual services market.



Food banks are becoming popular and are adopting technologies and exploring alternatives to distribute food to people in temporary shelters, community centers and other low income group locations. Food banks are non-profit organizations that collect, store, and distribute food to those in need. Many food banks now have mobile food pantries or food trucks to deliver refrigerated and dry foods directly to people in schools and low-income and senior housing facilities.



The community and individual services market consists of the revenues from community and individual services and related goods by entities that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families or collect, prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts.



The global community and individual services market is expected to grow from $1137 billion in 2019 to $1178.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1490.2 billion in 2023.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider community and individual services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The community and individual services market section of the report gives context. It compares the community and individual services market with other segments of the social assistance market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, community and individual services indicators comparison.



