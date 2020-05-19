ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

 

 

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

 

 

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands.  Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

 

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
1Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 3,941,142,87898.7450,108,4731.263,991,251,35151.12%22,403,419
2Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Policy3,705,707,05592.91282,966,8107.093,988,673,86551.09%24,979,832
3Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report3,806,079,00095.44181,791,6094.563,987,870,60951.08%25,782,042
4Appointment of Dick Boer3,958,051,03499.1035,928,5040.903,993,979,53851.16%19,629,755
5Appointment of Andrew Mackenzie3,962,161,64499.2031,997,1610.803,994,158,80551.16%19,450,280
6Appointment of Martina Hund-Mejean3,961,359,66499.1832,838,2430.823,994,197,90751.16%19,400,663
7Reappointment of Ben van Beurden3,907,961,21199.1433,742,0270.863,941,703,23850.49%71,942,603
8Reappointment of Neil Carson3,860,964,66097.9780,041,9472.033,941,006,60750.48%72,601,078
9Reappointment of Ann Godbehere3,908,316,50999.1632,973,7240.843,941,290,23350.48%72,313,225
10Reappointment of Euleen Goh3,902,675,52299.0238,469,1770.983,941,144,69950.48%72,453,840
11Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday3,681,041,75794.95195,669,3475.053,876,711,10449.65%136,930,907
12Reappointment of Catherine Hughes  3,902,586,71699.0238,699,2440.983,941,285,96050.48%72,310,826
13Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald3,856,380,42398.9839,907,0861.023,896,287,50949.90%117,310,513
14Reappointment of Jessica Uhl3,900,387,86198.9740,787,6271.033,941,175,48850.48%72,421,753
15Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm3,901,526,34699.0139,145,9810.993,940,672,32750.47%72,921,660
16Reappointment of Auditors3,975,082,31499.4920,279,5590.513,995,361,87351.17%18,279,580
17Remuneration of Auditors3,981,594,05799.6812,599,1020.323,994,193,15951.16%19,448,505
18Authority to allot shares 3,896,571,21897.5896,702,1762.423,993,273,39451.15%20,319,503
19Disapplication of pre-emption rights*3,970,810,69899.5020,085,5460.503,990,896,24451.12%22,779,667
20Authority to purchase own shares*3,902,860,34297.7191,290,3792.293,994,150,72151.16%19,490,063
21Shareholder resolution*552,037,60614.393,283,689,38085.613,835,726,98649.13%177,890,663

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.                                             

 

 

 

May 19, 2020

Linda Coulter
Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc

