ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts
|3,941,142,878
|98.74
|50,108,473
|1.26
|3,991,251,351
|51.12%
|22,403,419
|2
|Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|3,705,707,055
|92.91
|282,966,810
|7.09
|3,988,673,865
|51.09%
|24,979,832
|3
|Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report
|3,806,079,000
|95.44
|181,791,609
|4.56
|3,987,870,609
|51.08%
|25,782,042
|4
|Appointment of Dick Boer
|3,958,051,034
|99.10
|35,928,504
|0.90
|3,993,979,538
|51.16%
|19,629,755
|5
|Appointment of Andrew Mackenzie
|3,962,161,644
|99.20
|31,997,161
|0.80
|3,994,158,805
|51.16%
|19,450,280
|6
|Appointment of Martina Hund-Mejean
|3,961,359,664
|99.18
|32,838,243
|0.82
|3,994,197,907
|51.16%
|19,400,663
|7
|Reappointment of Ben van Beurden
|3,907,961,211
|99.14
|33,742,027
|0.86
|3,941,703,238
|50.49%
|71,942,603
|8
|Reappointment of Neil Carson
|3,860,964,660
|97.97
|80,041,947
|2.03
|3,941,006,607
|50.48%
|72,601,078
|9
|Reappointment of Ann Godbehere
|3,908,316,509
|99.16
|32,973,724
|0.84
|3,941,290,233
|50.48%
|72,313,225
|10
|Reappointment of Euleen Goh
|3,902,675,522
|99.02
|38,469,177
|0.98
|3,941,144,699
|50.48%
|72,453,840
|11
|Reappointment of Charles O. Holliday
|3,681,041,757
|94.95
|195,669,347
|5.05
|3,876,711,104
|49.65%
|136,930,907
|12
|Reappointment of Catherine Hughes
|3,902,586,716
|99.02
|38,699,244
|0.98
|3,941,285,960
|50.48%
|72,310,826
|13
|Reappointment of Sir Nigel Sheinwald
|3,856,380,423
|98.98
|39,907,086
|1.02
|3,896,287,509
|49.90%
|117,310,513
|14
|Reappointment of Jessica Uhl
|3,900,387,861
|98.97
|40,787,627
|1.03
|3,941,175,488
|50.48%
|72,421,753
|15
|Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm
|3,901,526,346
|99.01
|39,145,981
|0.99
|3,940,672,327
|50.47%
|72,921,660
|16
|Reappointment of Auditors
|3,975,082,314
|99.49
|20,279,559
|0.51
|3,995,361,873
|51.17%
|18,279,580
|17
|Remuneration of Auditors
|3,981,594,057
|99.68
|12,599,102
|0.32
|3,994,193,159
|51.16%
|19,448,505
|18
|Authority to allot shares
|3,896,571,218
|97.58
|96,702,176
|2.42
|3,993,273,394
|51.15%
|20,319,503
|19
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights*
|3,970,810,698
|99.50
|20,085,546
|0.50
|3,990,896,244
|51.12%
|22,779,667
|20
|Authority to purchase own shares*
|3,902,860,342
|97.71
|91,290,379
|2.29
|3,994,150,721
|51.16%
|19,490,063
|21
|Shareholder resolution*
|552,037,606
|14.39
|3,283,689,380
|85.61
|3,835,726,986
|49.13%
|177,890,663
* Special resolution
Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.
May 19, 2020
Linda Coulter
Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
Royal Dutch Shell
Den Haag, NETHERLANDS