Pune, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft seating market size is likely to gain impetus from the rising demand for premium economy class seats owing to the emergence of new low-cost aircraft. These seats provide more passenger comfort. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Aircraft Seating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), Seat Type (9g and 16g Seats), Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business, and Regional Aircraft), Components (Structures, Foams, Actuators, and Electrical Fittings), End-Use (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further states that the aircraft seating market size was USD 7.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints- Aircraft Seating Market

Need for More Passenger Comfort to Augment Growth

Higher demand for aircraft seats equipped with in-flight connectivity and entertainment systems is a major growth driver. Presently, several manufactures are focusing on delivering the passengers with a pleasuring experience, as well as more comfort and safety throughout the journey. The demand for seats featuring unique amenities is surging as it is helping in enhancing the in-flight entertainment services. Numerous premium commercial airlines are aiming to gain a competitive edge by refining aircraft cabin interiors. Aircraft seats are one of the most important parts for not only improving passenger comfort, but also for their safety. Therefore, airline companies are emphasizing more on choosing seats.



Segment- Aircraft Seating Market

Business Class Segment to Hold the Highest Share Backed by Surging Demand for Advanced Features

In terms of class, the market is divided into economy class, premium economy class, business class, and first class. Out of these, the business class segment held 39% aircraft seating market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for state-of-the-art features, such as internet connectivity, as well as need for more passenger comfort. This class is considered to be more comfortable and it possesses extensive options for entertainment, as compared to the other classes.



Regional Analysis- Aircraft Seating Market

North America to Lead Fueled by Possession of Flourishing Aviation Industry

Based on geography, North America generated USD 2.91 billion revenue in 2018. The region is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the presence of a well-established aviation industry in this region. Also, the existence of a large number of commercial aircraft OEMs, namely, Bombardier, Textron, and Gulfstream would augment growth. In addition to this, owing to the presence of several high-net-worth individuals in this region, the demand for business jets and commercial aircraft is rising and so is air traffic.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to exhibit significant growth in the coming years backed by the rising expenditure by the developing countries, such as India and China in the aviation industry. It would further create high demand for aircraft seats. Prominent aircraft OEMs present in this region include Korea Aerospace Industries (South Korea), COMAC (China), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan). They would soon begin the delivery of business and commercial aircraft in the coming years. This factor would also propel growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape- Aircraft Seating Market

Key Companies Focus on Developing New Ideas to Restructure Seating Arrangement

The market is packed with a large number of manufacturers that are persistently trying to strengthen their positions by launching innovative products and thereby, widening their offerings. Some of the others are also unveiling new designs and concepts to modify the aircraft seats backed by the current outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the aircraft seat manufacturers operating in the aircraft seating market. They are as follows:

Jamco

Acro Aircraft Seating

Stelia Aerospace

Collins Aerospace

Mirus Aircraft Seating

Aviointeriors

Zodiac Aerospace

Embraer Aero Seating Technologies (EAST)

Zim Flugsitz

Geven

Thomson Aero Seating

Expliseat

RECARO Aircraft Seating

Encore

HAECO

Innovators

Iacobucci HF Aerospace



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Seating Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Class First Class Business Class Premium Economy Class



TOC Continued…!





Below are two of the latest industry developments:

April 2020 : Aviointeriors, a manufacturer of airline seats based in Italy, released its new designs of seats to keep up with social distancing owing to the outbreak of Covid-10 pandemic. The designs were to be presented at the Aircraft Interiors Expo. But as it was cancelled, the company exhibited its concepts online. In one of the concepts known as Janus, the middle seat is facing the rear of the aircraft and a transparent shield is placed around it to ensure maximum distance between the passengers.





: Aviointeriors, a manufacturer of airline seats based in Italy, released its new designs of seats to keep up with social distancing owing to the outbreak of Covid-10 pandemic. The designs were to be presented at the Aircraft Interiors Expo. But as it was cancelled, the company exhibited its concepts online. In one of the concepts known as Janus, the middle seat is facing the rear of the aircraft and a transparent shield is placed around it to ensure maximum distance between the passengers. October 2019: Collins Aerospace Systems bagged a seating contract from Jet Aviation to provide three of the latter’s undisclosed V/VIP customers with double and single executive seating. It would also include VIP divan products. The single aircraft seats will be equipped with the company’s latest track-mounted and patented mini-base technology. It will aid in saving around 50% space, unlike a conventional seat base.



