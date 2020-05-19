Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Sports Betting Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US sports betting market has increased significantly during the year 2019, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.

The sports betting market is expected to increase due to increasing use of mobile phones for sports betting, easier access to online betting, rising millennial population, growing popularity of e-sports betting, mergers & acquisitions, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as declining disposable income, stringent regulations, etc.

The US sports betting market is moderately fragmented with various market players operating in different states. The key players of the sports betting market are DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment plc (FandDuel Group), Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and Scientific Games Corporation, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US sports betting market by value, by channel, by type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the US sports betting market, including the following regions: Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York, and Oregon. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the sports betting market in the US.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US sports betting market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Sports Betting: An Overview

2.1.1 Pros and Cons of Sports Betting

2.1.2 History of Sports Betting

2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Sports Betting Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Sports Betting Segmentation by Channel

2.2.3 Sports Betting Segmentation by Sports Type

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Sports Betting Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Sports Betting Market by Channel (On-ground and Online)

3.1.3 The US Sports Betting Market by Type (In-play Betting and Others)

3.1.4 The US Sports Betting Market by Region (Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, Delaware, New York and Oregon)

3.2 The US Sports Betting Market: Channel Analysis

3.2.1 The US Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.2.2 The US On-ground Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3 The US Sports Betting Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 The US In-play Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Others Sports Betting Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 New Jersey Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 New Jersey Sports Betting Market by Value

4.2 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.3 Delaware Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.4 Mississippi Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.5 Nevada Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.6 Rhode Island Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.7 West Virginia Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.8 New York Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.9 Iowa Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.10 Indiana Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

4.11 Oregon Sports Betting Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 The Economic Effects of COVID-19

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Sports Betting

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Phones for Sports Betting

6.1.2 Easier Access to Online Betting

6.1.3 Rising Millennial Population

6.1.4 Growing Popularity of E-Sports Betting

6.1.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Declining Disposable Income

6.2.2 Stringent Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Popularity of In-play/Live Betting

6.3.2 Introduction of Daily Fantasy Sports Betting

6.3.3 Technological Advancements

6.3.4 Escalating Trend of Virtual Sports Betting

6.3.5 Expanding Legislation of Sports Betting in Other States of the US

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 The US Sports Betting Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 The US Sports Betting Market Players: Key Comparison

8. Company Profiles (Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

8.1 DraftKings

8.2 Flutter Entertainment plc (FanDuel Group)

8.3 Caesars Entertainment Corporation

8.4 Scientific Games Corporation



