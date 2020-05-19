Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles and Nanopowders 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the latest information and historical data on these advanced materials, covering production volumes, pricing, producers and end-user market demand.

Demand has also been amended to address market dynamics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, across various scenarios.

Use of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles will increase greatly in the next decade as they are manufactured in hundreds of thousands of tons for use in a diverse range of products in markets. These include consumer electronics, automobiles, paints and coatings, aerospace, sporting goods, household cleaning, construction and medicine.

Global market demand metal and metal oxide nanoparticles and nanopowders, tons, to 2030, conservative and optimistic estimates

Historical market demand data

Demand for metal and metal oxide nanoparticles and nanopowders, by region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)

Demand for metal and metal oxide nanoparticles and nanopowders, by end-user market

Applications of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles and nanopowders-High volume applications, low volume applications and novel applications

Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles and nanopowders price per kilogram, price per ton and estimated production totals

Over 250 Metal and metal oxide nanoparticles and nanopowders producer and distributor profiles including products, production capacities, nanoparticles/nanopowder types produced, prices and contact details. Producers profiled include Aintech-Nanometals, Advanced Nano Products Co., Ltd., AR Brown Co., Ltd., BYK-Chemie GmbH, Cerion Advanced Materials, Daicel Corporation, Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., HakusuiTech Co., Ltd., INFINGENT Innovations AB, Nisshin Engineering, Inc. Promethean Particles, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Chemical Group and many more.

The report covers the following nanoparticles, applications, markets and producers thereof:

Aluminium oxide nanoparticles

Antimony tin oxide nanoparticles

Bismuth oxide nanoparticles

Cerium oxide nanoparticles

Copper oxide nanoparticles

Gold nanoparticles

Iron oxide nanoparticles

Lithium nanoparticles

Magnesium oxide nanoparticles

Manganese oxide nanoparticles

Nanodiamonds

Nanosilver

Nickel nanoparticles

Palladium nanoparticles

Silicon oxide nanoparticles

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles

Yttrium oxide nanoparticles

Zinc oxide nanoparticles

Zirconium oxide nanoparticles

Assessment of additional nanoparticles and nanopowders available for inclusion on request

