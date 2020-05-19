Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles and Nanopowders 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the latest information and historical data on these advanced materials, covering production volumes, pricing, producers and end-user market demand.
Demand has also been amended to address market dynamics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, across various scenarios.
Use of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles will increase greatly in the next decade as they are manufactured in hundreds of thousands of tons for use in a diverse range of products in markets. These include consumer electronics, automobiles, paints and coatings, aerospace, sporting goods, household cleaning, construction and medicine.
Report Contents
The report covers the following nanoparticles, applications, markets and producers thereof:
Assessment of additional nanoparticles and nanopowders available for inclusion on request
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Introduction
2.1 Aims and Objectives of the Study.
2.2 Market Definition.
2.2.1 Properties of Nanomaterials
2.3 Categorization
3 Executive Summary
4 The Global Market for Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles and Nanopowders
4.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles
4.1.1 Market Overview
4.1.2 Properties
4.1.3 Applications
4.1.4 Demand by Market
4.1.5 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
4.1.6 Demand in Tons, 2010-2030
4.1.7 Demand by Region
4.1.8 Prices
4.1.9 Producer Profiles
4.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles
4.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles
4.4 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles
4.5 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles
4.6 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles
4.7 Gold Nanoparticles
4.8 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles
4.9 Lithium Nanoparticles
4.10 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles
4.11 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles
4.12 Nanodiamonds
4.13 Nanosilver
4.14 Nickel Nanoparticles
4.15 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles
4.16 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles
4.17 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles
4.18 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles
Companies Mentioned
