Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Automation Market By Technology (AGV/AMR, ASRS, Conveyors, Sortation, Order Picking, AIDC, Palletizing, Overhead Systems and WMS/WES/WCS), By Industry (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, Food & Beverage, Pharma), By Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The warehouse automation market will grow more than 2x from $13 Billion in 2018 to $27 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2019 and 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, emerging multichannel distribution channels, globalization of supply chain networks, increased adoption of micro-fulfilment centers, the emergence of autonomous mobile robots and rising need for same day delivery. The boom in e-commerce is compounding the major labor challenges faced by the $5trn global logistics industry. Not only are shipment volumes growing rapidly, but online retail also typically requires more logistical work per item than brick & mortar retail. Indeed, online purchases require individual picking packing and shipping, as opposed to the bulk transportation models of traditional brick & mortar retail.



Key Highlights

Warehouse automation equipment suppliers and industry consultants expect broadly double-digit growth in sales driven by demographic changes, increased penetration in e-commerce and the advent of the IIoT, that will drive demand for data analytics and automated operations.

Competitive landscape - There are 10 large and 10-20 medium-size companies operating in the material handling equipment space capable of delivering comprehensive automated warehouse solutions. Approximately seven of these companies can deliver equipment to fit all mechanised and automated tasks required in the order fulfillment process.

Execution track record is key - The industry has a business model favouring long term relationships between equipment providers and their clients where reputation for execution excellence is essential to winning new contracts.

Service model importance increasing - Over the time as the installed base of automated warehouse solutions grows, industry players expect an increase in revenues from services and maintenance, which would have a positive impact on profitability as the service business typically has 15-20% operating margins, versus 3-5% margins for new equipment.

Consolidation - The past 3-4 years have seen an increase in consolidation amongst material handling equipment providers as traditional players see acquisition of technology leaders as an increasingly attractive way of positioning themselves in response to changing market trends. On-cloud deployment of WMS to witness high growth during forecast period



Key Questions to be answered through this report

What are the major trends and drivers impacting the Warehouse Automation Market?

What is the revenue outlook (TAM) for Warehouse Automation Market till 2025 by segments such as End-user Industries, Regions, and Technologies?

What are the key investments and M&A in Warehouse Automation space?

Who are the major participants across Warehouse Automation Ecosystem and by key segments?

What are the competitive dynamics of Warehouse Automation Market and how each player is positioned in the respective segment?

What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within Warehouse Automation for next 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Warehouse Automation



2 Warehouse Automation Technology Breakdown



3 Warehouse Automation Business Model, Drivers and Trends



4 Warehouse automation drivers and trends



5 Warehouse Automation Market, by Technology



6 Warehouse Automation Market, by End-user Industry



7 Warehouse Automation Market Share, by country



8 Warehouse Automation Developments - Major Customers



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Emerging Technologies



A selecion of the companies mentioned includes:



6 River Systems (Shopify)

AFS Technologies

AGV International

ALOG Tech

ASI

Active Space Automation

Aethon

AgiLox

Airmap

Altitude Angel

Amazon Canvas

Amazon Robotics (Kiva System)

America in Motion (AIM)

Aptean

Attabotics

Conveyco

Covariant AI

Creform

DSI

EiraTech Robotics

EuroTec (Lowpad)

Exotec

Exyn Technologies

Eyesee Drone

Grey Orange

Guidance Automation

H3 Dynamics

HAL

HANEL

HighJump

HikRobots

Honeywell AIDC

Honeywell Intelligrated

KION

Kardex

Kindred AI

KnightScope

Kollmorgen

NCR

Neobotix

Oracle

PAL Robotics

PINC Solutions

Panasonic

PerceptIn

Plus One Robotics

Realtime Robotics

Refraction AI

Reply

Righthand Robotics

SMP Robotics

Savant Software

Savioke

Scallog

Scan Source

Seegrid

Skycart

Ubiquity Robotics

Unify

Unitech

Vanderlande

Vinculum

Volocopter GmbH

Waypoint Robotics

Westfalia

Witron

Workhorse Group

XYZ Robotics

Yandex

Zebra Technologies

Zipline

