Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Automation Market By Technology (AGV/AMR, ASRS, Conveyors, Sortation, Order Picking, AIDC, Palletizing, Overhead Systems and WMS/WES/WCS), By Industry (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, Food & Beverage, Pharma), By Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The warehouse automation market will grow more than 2x from $13 Billion in 2018 to $27 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2019 and 2025. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, emerging multichannel distribution channels, globalization of supply chain networks, increased adoption of micro-fulfilment centers, the emergence of autonomous mobile robots and rising need for same day delivery. The boom in e-commerce is compounding the major labor challenges faced by the $5trn global logistics industry. Not only are shipment volumes growing rapidly, but online retail also typically requires more logistical work per item than brick & mortar retail. Indeed, online purchases require individual picking packing and shipping, as opposed to the bulk transportation models of traditional brick & mortar retail.
Key Highlights
Key Questions to be answered through this report
Key Topics Covered:
1 Warehouse Automation
2 Warehouse Automation Technology Breakdown
3 Warehouse Automation Business Model, Drivers and Trends
4 Warehouse automation drivers and trends
5 Warehouse Automation Market, by Technology
6 Warehouse Automation Market, by End-user Industry
7 Warehouse Automation Market Share, by country
8 Warehouse Automation Developments - Major Customers
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
11 Emerging Technologies
A selecion of the companies mentioned includes:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5p7pe
