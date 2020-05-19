Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

19 May 2020





IMPORTANT NOTICE IN RELATION TO COVID-19:



In order to protect the health and safety of all and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assembly, the Bank calls on shareholders to, at the widest extent possible, make use of the possibility to give proxy or vote by correspondence instead of attending in person. If shareholders choose to attend the general meeting in person, the Bank encourages shareholders not to bring a guest/adviser.

In order to limit the number of participants at the general meeting, the Bank will be represented by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the CEO.

There will not be served any refreshments at the General Meeting.

Notice from the Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S to convene the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting is held on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at 3:00 pm (CET) at Lemvig Sports & Cultural Center, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.



The meeting has the following agenda:

Oral report by the Board of Directors on the Bank’s activities during the past year Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption Resolution on appropriation of profit or loss in accordance with the approved annual report Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors in the current financial year Election of members to the Board of Directors, including the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Appointment of auditor Proposals from the Board of Directors Approval of remuneration policy

Proposal to amend article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the shareholder registrar Proposal to amend article 6.9 of the Articles of Association regarding the possibility to hold electronic general meetings

Proposal to amend article 7.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the standard agenda

Proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire own shar Proposal to grant authorisation to the Chairman of the meeting Any other business

The complete proposals for the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement and constitute a part of this notice to convene.

