Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
19 May 2020
IMPORTANT NOTICE IN RELATION TO COVID-19:
In order to protect the health and safety of all and given the Danish government’s restrictions on assembly, the Bank calls on shareholders to, at the widest extent possible, make use of the possibility to give proxy or vote by correspondence instead of attending in person. If shareholders choose to attend the general meeting in person, the Bank encourages shareholders not to bring a guest/adviser.
In order to limit the number of participants at the general meeting, the Bank will be represented by the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the CEO.
There will not be served any refreshments at the General Meeting.
Notice from the Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S to convene the Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting is held on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at 3:00 pm (CET) at Lemvig Sports & Cultural Center, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.
The meeting has the following agenda:
The complete proposals for the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement and constitute a part of this notice to convene.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
The Board of Directors
