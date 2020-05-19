Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ink Resins Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics , and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Ink resins are used in printing inks for the control of viscosity, increase of pigment adhesion properties, to increase solid content, gloss, in improvement of pigment wetting and many others. Resins are part of printing inks composition. Resins are used depending upon the type of ink technology, system on which printing is to be done and the end application.
The market for Ink Resins is majorly dominated by Asia-Pacific owing to the increased demand from all end uses such as packaging, commercial publication, garment production and so on. The graphic arts markets continue to see small incremental organic growth with packaging leading the way. Packaging continues to be the growth area for the ink resins market.
Ink resins market report is segmented into different segments such as by type, by technology, by process, by application and by geography.
The market is segmented by type such as modified resin, hydrocarbon, acrylic, polyamide, polyurethane and others. Depending on technology, the ink resins are classified into water-based, solvent-based, oil-based and UV-curable based.
The market has also been analyzed based on its geographic region comprising of Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. These are further sub-segmented into eminent countries providing a comprehensive analysis of the Ink Resins Market.
Ink Resins are used for various applications such as flexible packaging, corrugated packaging, printing & publication and others. Packaging has become an integral part of product lifecycle and has outgrown its traditional usage related to protection. Lithographic printing industry runs almost parallel to packaging industry. The increased demand of premium packaging is expected to augment the demand of lithography for packaging.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Ink Resins Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Ink Resins Market Landscape
3.1. Market Share Analysis
3.2. Comparative Analysis
3.2.1. Product Benchmarking
3.2.2. End User Profiling
3.2.3. Patent Analysis
3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis
4. Ink Resins Market Forces
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Constraints
4.3. Market Challenges
4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry
4.4.1. Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Power of Customers
4.4.3. Threat of New entrants
4.4.4. Threat of Substitution
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
5. Ink Resins Market - Strategic Analysis
5.1. Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Pricing Analysis
5.3. Opportunities Analysis
5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis
5.5. Suppliers and Distributors
5.6. Regulatory Analysis
6. Ink Resins Market - By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Modified Rosin
6.3. Hydrocarbon
6.4. Acrylic
6.5. Polyamide
6.6. Polyurethane
6.7. Others
7. Ink Resins Market - By Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Water-Based
7.3. Solvent-Based
7.4. Oil-Based
7.5. UV- Curable
8. Ink Resins Market - By Process
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Lithographic
8.3. Gravure
8.4. Flexographic
8.5. Others
9. Ink Resins Market - By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Flexible Packaging
9.3. Corrugated Cardboard & Folding Cartons
9.4. Printing & Publications
9.5. Others
10. Ink Resins Market - By Geography
10.1. Americas
10.1.1. United States
10.1.2. Canada
10.1.3. Mexico
10.1.4. Brazil
10.1.5. Argentina
10.1.6. Rest of Americas
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. Germany
10.2.2. Italy
10.2.3. France
10.2.4. UK
10.2.5. Rest of Europe
10.3. Asia-Pacific
10.3.1. China
10.3.2. South Korea
10.3.3. Japan
10.3.4. India
10.3.5. Rest of APAC
10.4. Rest of the World
10.4.1. Middle East
10.4.2. Africa
11. Market Entropy
11.1. New Product Launches
11.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Nippon Ghosei
12.2. Sekisui Chemical
12.3. Arrow Greentech Ltd.
12.4. Aicello Corporation
13. Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
13.3. Research Methodology
13.4. Bibliography
13.5. Compilation of Expert Insights
13.6. Disclaimer
