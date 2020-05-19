Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Visitor Management System market is expected to reach $2,006.44 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2018 to 2026. The visitor management system platform creates visibility for enterprises to interviews, and protection works. One of the most significant features that it provides is automation in processes, which were in the past done by handbook writings. The significant acceptance of this system is witnessed in commercial and public buildings. Looking into the increasing need to monitor contractors and technicians in the housing societies the small number of the societies is adopting the visitor management system.
Factors such as rising regulatory compliance and regulations, increasing adoption of software-based security solutions to recognize intruders and need to streamline compliance and safety principles across organizations are driving the market growth. However, visitor policies and challenges in solution deployment are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, mounting use of AI, IOT, and big data to get better visitor management system adoption are creating opportunities across the globe.
Based on component, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period; due to it helps enhance physical security, comply with data security system, manage unwanted visitors, and decrease fraudulent activities. To fulfill the regulatory compliance, including data privacy needs and financial reporting the organizations are increasingly adopting effective visitor management system software.
The key vendors mentioned are Alertenterprise, Envoy, Genetec, Honeywell, Ilobby, Inventry, Jolly Technologies, Parabit Systems, Proxyclick, Qminder, Sine, Smartspace Software plc, Traction Guest, Veristream and Whosonlocation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud
5.3 On-Premises
6 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Physical Identity and Access Management
7.3 Physical Security Information Management
8 Global Visitor Management System Market, By System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Notifications
8.3 Check-in & Check-out
8.4 Contractor Management
8.5 Appointments
9 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Meeting Room Management
10.3 Historical Visitor Tracking
10.4 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection
10.5 Parking Management
10.6 Security Management
11 Global Visitor Management System Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Critical Infrastructure
11.3 Retail & Consumer Goods
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Government
11.6 Port Security
11.7 Public Safety & Security
11.8 Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.9 Energy & Utilities
11.10 Hospitality & Travel
11.11 Medical
11.12 Aerospace & Defense
11.13 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
11.14 Information Technology (IT) & Telecom
12 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Alertenterprise
14.2 Envoy
14.3 Genetec
14.4 Honeywell
14.5 Ilobby
14.6 Inventry
14.7 Jolly Technologies
14.8 Parabit Systems
14.9 Proxyclick
14.10 Qminder
14.11 Sine
14.12 Smartspace Software plc
14.13 Traction Guest
14.14 Veristream
14.15 Whosonlocation
