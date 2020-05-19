Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Visitor Management System market is expected to reach $2,006.44 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2018 to 2026. The visitor management system platform creates visibility for enterprises to interviews, and protection works. One of the most significant features that it provides is automation in processes, which were in the past done by handbook writings. The significant acceptance of this system is witnessed in commercial and public buildings. Looking into the increasing need to monitor contractors and technicians in the housing societies the small number of the societies is adopting the visitor management system.



Factors such as rising regulatory compliance and regulations, increasing adoption of software-based security solutions to recognize intruders and need to streamline compliance and safety principles across organizations are driving the market growth. However, visitor policies and challenges in solution deployment are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, mounting use of AI, IOT, and big data to get better visitor management system adoption are creating opportunities across the globe.



Based on component, the software segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period; due to it helps enhance physical security, comply with data security system, manage unwanted visitors, and decrease fraudulent activities. To fulfill the regulatory compliance, including data privacy needs and financial reporting the organizations are increasingly adopting effective visitor management system software.



The key vendors mentioned are Alertenterprise, Envoy, Genetec, Honeywell, Ilobby, Inventry, Jolly Technologies, Parabit Systems, Proxyclick, Qminder, Sine, Smartspace Software plc, Traction Guest, Veristream and Whosonlocation.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-Premises



6 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Identity and Access Management

7.3 Physical Security Information Management



8 Global Visitor Management System Market, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Notifications

8.3 Check-in & Check-out

8.4 Contractor Management

8.5 Appointments



9 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Meeting Room Management

10.3 Historical Visitor Tracking

10.4 Compliance Management and Fraud Detection

10.5 Parking Management

10.6 Security Management



11 Global Visitor Management System Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Critical Infrastructure

11.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Government

11.6 Port Security

11.7 Public Safety & Security

11.8 Healthcare & Life Sciences

11.9 Energy & Utilities

11.10 Hospitality & Travel

11.11 Medical

11.12 Aerospace & Defense

11.13 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

11.14 Information Technology (IT) & Telecom



12 Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Alertenterprise

14.2 Envoy

14.3 Genetec

14.4 Honeywell

14.5 Ilobby

14.6 Inventry

14.7 Jolly Technologies

14.8 Parabit Systems

14.9 Proxyclick

14.10 Qminder

14.11 Sine

14.12 Smartspace Software plc

14.13 Traction Guest

14.14 Veristream

14.15 Whosonlocation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3p1l6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900