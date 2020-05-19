NEW YORK, NY, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce QGlobal SMS has secured a partnership deal with China Mobile (a NYSE traded company) to facilitate the business exchange between iQSTEL and China Mobile.



iQSTEL’s product portfolio continues to grow with VoIP, SMS, 5G, blockchain-based platforms and Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, our carrier network interconnect deals continue to expand globally and now are set to include Asia through our new partnership with China Mobile.

China Mobile is the world’s largest mobile telecommunications company by subscriber numbers at almost 1 Billion, covering China and Hong Kong as well as Pakistan and some services targeted at Chinese citizens in the UK. A natural progression for China Mobile’s expansion as the Latin American region now houses over four million Asian Latin Americans.

Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO, commented, “Being selected to partner with China Mobile as part of their Latin American market expansion validates our business model and could only be achieved through the hard work of corporate management and our team of dedicated employees, consultants and partners. This is a great milestone for all of us at iQSTEL.”

“In addition, this new partnership opens the doors for iQSTEL to explore offering our extensive product and service lines to their 1 Billion subscribers, including our End User Mobile Number Portability blockchain-based application, and our IoT applications. China is the leader in 5G deployment, anticipating coverage to include over 300,000 cities by the end of the year. We look forward to including some of their rapid deployment protocols throughout our networks,” Mr. Iglesias continued.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.

About Etelix.com USA, LLC:

Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.

About SwissLink Carrier AG:

SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.

About QGlobal SMS LLC.:

QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.

About itsBchain LLC.:

itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector. The company is the final stage of development of a series of blockchain solutions aimed at using the blockchain ledger and smart contract solutions to enable more efficiency, quickness in execution and fraud-prevention in the telco industry. Specifically, the company is developing a solution that will enable users and carriers to transfer mobile phone numbers with just a few clicks, allowing users and carriers the ability to transfer retail users from one mobile carrier to another instantly. Additionally, the company is finalizing a carrier-grade marketplace solution to procure payments between carriers for cross-traffic of VoIP, SMS and data realtime as traffic is crossed between carriers. This marketplace will allow for instant payment settlement as well as the prevention of fraud between carriers.

