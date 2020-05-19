Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global meat products market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the meat products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Meat Products market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider meat products market, and compares it with other markets.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global meat products market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global meat products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global meat products market.
Meat processors are using advanced x-ray technologies such as Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) to measure chemical lean or fat content in meat. DEXA uses two specific x-ray energies (high and low) to measure the amount of x-rays absorbed by meat as it passes through the system, and thus determines the fat content in meat within seconds. DEXA is a highly efficient method of lipid determination for raw, natural meat products and frozen meat. It can also help meat processors to inspect and detect contaminants such as bones, metal, plastic, glass and stones present in meat. Analyzing the fat content of meat enables meat processors to achieve accurate blending targets, reduce inconsistencies in recipe operations and ensure product safety. For example, Teys Australia, a beef processor, has adopted DEXA technology in its beef processing plant in Queensland.
The meat products manufacturing market consists of sales of meat products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce and process pork, chicken, beef, sheep and goats, birds, and other animals. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.
The global meat products market is expected to grow from $859.8 billion in 2019 to $888.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $1117.8 billion in 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Meat Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Meat Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Meat Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Meat Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Meat Products Market Trends And Strategies
8. Meat Products Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Meat Products Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Meat Products Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Meat Products Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Meat Products Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Meat Products Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.3. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.4. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Meat Products Market Metrics
11.1. Meat Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Meat Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Meat Products Market
13. Western Europe Meat Products Market
14. Eastern Europe Meat Products Market
15. North America Meat Products Market
16. South America Meat Products Market
17. Middle East Meat Products Market
18. Africa Meat Products Market
19. Meat Products Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Affco Holdings Limited
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. Andelsselskabet Tican A.M.B.A
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Arcadie Sud Ouest
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Arrow Group Limited
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Doux S.A.
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Meat Products Market
21. Market Background: Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market
21.1. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Characteristics
21.2. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Meat Products Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Meat Products Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Meat Products Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e80yn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
