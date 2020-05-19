Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global defense market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global defense market is expected to decline from $428 billion in 2019 to $372 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $411.6 billion in 2023.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the defense? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Defense market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider defense market, and compares it with other markets.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global defense market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global defense market. Africa was the smallest region in the global defense market.
Smart gun technology is gaining the interests of the manufacturer in the recent times. The technology will reduce accidental and criminal shootings due to its safety features that allows firing by authorized users only. A gun is implanted with a radio-frequency-identification devices (RFID) chip reader that connects wirelessly with a watch or wristband, when in a definite range, to activate it. This gun is activated through a 5-digit PIN code for a set period. Biometrics technology is also used for smart guns. Arms manufacturer such as Armatix and iGun Technology Corp are pursuing such technological advancements to provide the market with smart guns.
The defense market consists of sales of air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment including support and auxiliary equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment or maintain, repair and overhaul defense equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Defense Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Defense Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Defense Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Defense Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Defense Market Trends And Strategies
8. Defense Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Defense Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Defense Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Defense Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Defense Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Defense Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Defense Market Segments
11.1. Global Air based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fighter Aircrafts; Military Helicopters; Military Gliders and Drones
11.2. Global Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Battle force Ships Manufacturing (Aircraft Carriers, Frigates, Destroyers, Corvettes, Torpedo Boats, Support crafts); Submarines (including Nuclear Submarines)
11.3. Global Land based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Armored Vehicles; Missiles; Tanks; Small Arms and Light Weapons
11.4. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Air based Defense Equipment MRO Services; Water based Defense Equipment MRO Services; Land based Defense Equipment MRO Services
11.5. Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Military Radars; Military Satellites; Other Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing
12. Defense Market Metrics
12.1. Defense Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Defense Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
13. Asia-Pacific Defense Market
14. Western Europe Defense Market
15. Eastern Europe Defense Market
16. North America Defense Market
17. South America Defense Market
18. Middle East Defense Market
19. Africa Defense Market
20. Defense Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. Lockheed Martin
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products And Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Raytheon Company
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products And Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. BAE Systems
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products And Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Northrop Grumman
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products And Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Boeing
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products And Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Defense Market
22. Market Background: Aerospace & Defense Market
22.1. Aerospace & Defense Market Characteristics
22.2. Aerospace & Defense Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
22.5. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Defense Market In 2023- Growth Countries
23.2. Global Defense Market In 2023- Growth Segments
23.3. Global Defense Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher
25. Copyright And Disclaimer
