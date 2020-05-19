Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global defense market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global defense market is expected to decline from $428 billion in 2019 to $372 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $411.6 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the defense? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Defense market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider defense market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The defense market section of the report gives context. It compares the defense market with other segments of the aerospace & defense market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, defense indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global defense market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global defense market. Africa was the smallest region in the global defense market.



Smart gun technology is gaining the interests of the manufacturer in the recent times. The technology will reduce accidental and criminal shootings due to its safety features that allows firing by authorized users only. A gun is implanted with a radio-frequency-identification devices (RFID) chip reader that connects wirelessly with a watch or wristband, when in a definite range, to activate it. This gun is activated through a 5-digit PIN code for a set period. Biometrics technology is also used for smart guns. Arms manufacturer such as Armatix and iGun Technology Corp are pursuing such technological advancements to provide the market with smart guns.



The defense market consists of sales of air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment including support and auxiliary equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment or maintain, repair and overhaul defense equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Defense Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Defense Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Defense Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Defense Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Defense Market Trends And Strategies



8. Defense Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Defense Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Defense Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Defense Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Defense Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Defense Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Defense Market Segments

11.1. Global Air based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fighter Aircrafts; Military Helicopters; Military Gliders and Drones

11.2. Global Sea based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Battle force Ships Manufacturing (Aircraft Carriers, Frigates, Destroyers, Corvettes, Torpedo Boats, Support crafts); Submarines (including Nuclear Submarines)

11.3. Global Land based Defense Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Armored Vehicles; Missiles; Tanks; Small Arms and Light Weapons

11.4. Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Air based Defense Equipment MRO Services; Water based Defense Equipment MRO Services; Land based Defense Equipment MRO Services

11.5. Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Military Radars; Military Satellites; Other Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Manufacturing



12. Defense Market Metrics

12.1. Defense Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Defense Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Defense Market



14. Western Europe Defense Market



15. Eastern Europe Defense Market



16. North America Defense Market



17. South America Defense Market



18. Middle East Defense Market



19. Africa Defense Market



20. Defense Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Lockheed Martin

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Raytheon Company

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. BAE Systems

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Northrop Grumman

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Boeing

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Defense Market



22. Market Background: Aerospace & Defense Market

22.1. Aerospace & Defense Market Characteristics

22.2. Aerospace & Defense Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Aerospace & Defense Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Defense Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Defense Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Defense Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Boeing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbnvwl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900