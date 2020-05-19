Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global food and beverage stores market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global food and beverage stores market is expected to decline from $1850.8 billion in 2019 to $1844.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $2155.8 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the food and beverage stores? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Food And Beverage Stores market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider food and beverage stores market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The food and beverage stores market section of the report gives context. It compares the food and beverage stores market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, food and beverage stores indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global food and beverage stores market, accounting for 62% of the market in 2019. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 12% of the global food and beverage stores market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global food and beverage stores market.



Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. For instance, American retailer Lowe's has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.



The food and beverage stores' market consists of sales of food and beverages and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that retail food and beverages merchandise, from fixed point-of-sale locations. This industry includes grocery stores, specialty food stores, convenience stores and beer, wine and liquor stores.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Food And Beverage Stores Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Food And Beverage Stores Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Food And Beverage Stores Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Food And Beverage Stores Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Food And Beverage Stores Market Trends And Strategies



8. Food And Beverage Stores Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Food And Beverage Stores Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Food And Beverage Stores Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Food And Beverage Stores Market Metrics

11.1. Food And Beverage Stores Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Food And Beverage Stores Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Food And Beverage Stores Market



13. Western Europe Food And Beverage Stores Market



14. Eastern Europe Food And Beverage Stores Market



15. North America Food And Beverage Stores Market



16. South America Food And Beverage Stores Market



17. Middle East Food And Beverage Stores Market



18. Africa Food And Beverage Stores Market



19. Food And Beverage Stores Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Philip Morris International Inc

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. PepsiCo

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Nestle SA

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. JBS S.A

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. Anheuser Busch InBev

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Food And Beverage Stores Market



21. Market Background: Retail Market

21.1. Retail Market Characteristics

21.2. Retail Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Retail Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Retail Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Philip Morris International Inc

PepsiCo

Nestle SA

JBS S.A

Anheuser Busch InBev



