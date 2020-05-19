New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity Analysis of the Global E-Learning Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894501/?utm_source=GNW





Big Data helps enterprises and institutions measure the success of their educational and training programs.Significant changes have occurred in how K-12 and higher education students and enterprise employees tolerate technology. Students and employees want access to educational content anytime, anywhere, and across various types of devices. With school closures and work-from-home mandates, the coronavirus pandemic has forced educational institutions and organizations to deliver on these needs by increasing the adoption of e-learning solutions to recreate the in-class experience online. There is an unprecedented adoption of video for teaching and collaborative purposes; LCS has become a critical component of the e-learning ecosystem.An LCS solution is a platform (software, hardware, service, or hybrid) that records an educational meeting, lesson, or presentation in digital format for concurrent or later viewing. These solutions enable content to be captured, stored, accessed, and annotated online for streaming or for ad-hoc, on-demand consumption on diverse connected end-user devices, including PCs, tablets, and phones. For the purposes of this e-learning insight, the analyst will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on the LCS market.In the coronavirus pandemic, when face-to-face teaching and collaboration is not possible, the demand for video in education and corporate learning has shown phenomenal growth. This has bolstered demand for LCS that allows educators to record and deliver lectures and record virtual class interactions, and for students to submit video assignments. To support educational institutions and faculty who are being forced to adopt these solutions at a faster rate than they expected, vendors are providing short-term product trials and resources to help educators onboard quickly and increase in platform users at little to no cost. Vendors shared that while K-12 is expressing a high demand for these solutions, many potential clients do not have the budgets to make the necessary investment. The market is also restrained by long sales cycles, lack of infrastructure to support online learning programs, sunken investment in homegrown solutions, and customer confusion about which solutions will solve their problems.In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the analyst considers 2 possible scenarios. In the first, more conservative scenario, the analyst assumes that it will take more than 18 months to contain the virus, and that businesses will resume operations at full capacity after 2 years. In the second, more aspirational scenario, the analyst assumes that COVID-19 will be contained by August, and businesses will be able to resume operations at full capacity before the end of 2020. This study also presents key market trends, a market outlook, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894501/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001