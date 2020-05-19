Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alcoholic - beverages market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global alcoholic-beverages market is expected to grow from $515.2 billion in 2019 to $528.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $647.7 billion in 2023.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global alcoholic-beverages market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global alcoholic-beverages market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global alcoholic-beverages market.
Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients and production methods from multiple drinks. For example, producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel, to give them a distinct taste. Hybrid beverages are particularly evident in the spirit category, with products such as beer mixed with rum and tea mixed with vodka.
The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.
