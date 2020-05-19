Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global alcoholic - beverages market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global alcoholic-beverages market is expected to grow from $515.2 billion in 2019 to $528.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $647.7 billion in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the alcoholic - beverages? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Alcoholic - Beverages market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider alcoholic - beverages market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The alcoholic - beverages market section of the report gives context. It compares the alcoholic - beverages market with other segments of the food and beverages market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, alcoholic - beverages indicators comparison.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global alcoholic-beverages market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global alcoholic-beverages market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global alcoholic-beverages market.



Alcoholic beverage manufacturers are now offering ready-to-mix hybrid beverages to cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. Hybrid beverages are a blend of alcoholic drinks from multiple beverage categories. They are prepared by using unique flavor combinations, ingredients and production methods from multiple drinks. For example, producing spirits or beers in a wine barrel, to give them a distinct taste. Hybrid beverages are particularly evident in the spirit category, with products such as beer mixed with rum and tea mixed with vodka.



The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Trends And Strategies



8. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Segments

11.1. Global Beer Manufacturing (Breweries) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ales; Lagers; Stouts & Porters; Malts

11.2. Global Wine And Brandy Manufacturing (Wineries) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Wine; Brandy

11.3. Global Spirits Manufacturing (Distilleries) Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Whiskey; Vodka; Rum; Tequila; Gin; Others - Spirits (Distilleries)



12. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Metrics

12.1. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Alcoholic - Beverages Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



13. Asia-Pacific Alcoholic - Beverages Market



14. Western Europe Alcoholic - Beverages Market



15. Eastern Europe Alcoholic - Beverages Market



16. North America Alcoholic - Beverages Market



17. South America Alcoholic - Beverages Market



18. Middle East Alcoholic - Beverages Market



19. Africa Alcoholic - Beverages Market



20. Alcoholic - Beverages Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Alcoholic - Beverages Market



22. Market Background: Food And Beverages Market

22.1. Food And Beverages Market Characteristics

22.2. Food And Beverages Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

22.5. Global Food And Beverages Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market In 2023- Growth Countries

23.2. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market In 2023- Growth Segments

23.3. Global Alcoholic - Beverages Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Anheuser Busch InBev

Heineken

Diageo

Carlsberg Group

Pernod Ricard



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yeg94

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900