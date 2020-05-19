BETHESDA, Md., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for the eighth time. The award recognizes the top 10 per cent of community banks across the country based on profitability, operational efficiency and other balance sheet metrics.



The pool of banks included for consideration includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2019.

“We are delighted to have once again been recognized by Raymond James for this milestone award,” said Susan Riel, Chief Executive Officer at EagleBank. “Raymond James is a multinational financial services company and their recognition underscores EagleBank’s long-standing commitment to customer service and institutional excellence. As we navigate the COVID-19 challenges, the same dedication to best practices and customer interests will always be a part of our banking mission,” Susan added.

More than 250 community banks across the United States were candidates for this award. EagleBank has been a proud recipient of the Cup every year since 2012.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

