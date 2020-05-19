TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toka, the cyber capacity-building company for government agencies, has been selected by the Government of Chile and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to advise Chile on next steps for the country’s national cybersecurity readiness and operational capacity building. Toka will assess current cybersecurity gaps and challenges in Chile and support the IDB project implementation by recommending specific cybersecurity readiness improvements.



The capacity building project, funded by the IDB, will strengthen Chile’s cybersecurity, build the country’s long-term resilience to digital threats, and establish Chile as a cybersecurity leader in South America. Following the May 2018 cyberattack on Banco de Chile, Chilean leaders accelerated the implementation of the national cybersecurity strategy approved in 2017 in order to address these emerging challenges. Toka supports the ongoing implementation of Chile’s national strategy and will suggest improvements to Chile’s technological tools, infrastructure, training programs, and cybersecurity policies.

“In today’s ever-changing landscape of cyber threats, the Inter-American Development Bank understands that countries of all sizes all over the world must be proactive and regularly look for new ways to protect their vital infrastructure and their people,” said Yaron Rosen, CEO and co-founder of Toka. “We’re thankful our trusted partnerships with established organizations like the IDB provided us with this opportunity to work with the Government of Chile on the country’s cybersecurity resilience.”

Toka is the first company to tackle these emerging threats by merging cutting-edge innovation with bold, strategic thinking about national cybersecurity matters. Toka develops high-end intelligence gathering capabilities to strengthen homeland security and can address the full breadth of defensive cybersecurity needs, including developing new technologies when required. Toka also works with other international organizations to offer unique “Cyber Designer Services” to government agencies, advising them on the strategies, processes, technologies, and personnel development needed to keep their critical infrastructure, digital landscape, and government institutions secure.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Toka was founded by leaders with unparalleled experience in the political, military, and corporate worlds. The Toka team includes members who have worked at the highest levels of Israel’s national cybersecurity ecosystem, spearheading the development of Israel’s National Cyber Agency, the first of its kind in the world. Its founding team includes: retired Brig. Gen. Yaron Rosen, former Chief of Israel Defense Forces Cyber Staff; Alon Kantor, former Vice President of Business Development for CheckPoint; Kfir Waldman, former CEO of cyber and mobile companies Kayhut and Go Arc; and Ehud Barak, former Israeli Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

