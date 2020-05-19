Grand Junction, Colorado, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bullfrog Gold Corp (BFGC:OTCQB; BFG:CSE; 11B:FSE) (“Bullfrog”, “BFGC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling started on May 1, 2020 at the Bullfrog Project (“Project”) located 125 miles NW of Las Vegas, Nevada. The program consists of drilling 11,000 feet in 22 holes in the Montgomery-Shoshone and Bullfrog pit areas and two holes at our Paradise Ridge exploration target area. To date 14 holes have been drilled with batches of assay results scheduled for release starting in early June and completed by mid-July 2020. The direct costs are estimated at $500,000 for drilling, assaying, geological personnel and field services.



About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling beginning in 1989 and closing in 1999.

The large data base obtained from Barrick includes detailed information on 155 miles of drilling in the Bullfrog area. An independent 43-101 report prepared in 2017 estimated base case measured and indicated resources at 525,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.02 g/t within expanded pit plans on the Company’s lands based on a gold price of $1,200 and heap leaching. Inferred resources within the base case pit were estimated at 110,000 ounces averaging 1.20 g/t. Much additional technical and corporate information may be sourced at www.bullfroggold.com.

Qualified Person

David Beling, P.E. has 55 years of project and corporate experience in the mining industry and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects. Mr. Beling has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical information that forms the basis of the Company’s disclosures, but is not independent of Bullfrog Gold Corp, as he is the CEO & President and holds common shares and incentive stock options of the Company. For further information, please contact David Beling, CEO & President, at (970) 628-1670.