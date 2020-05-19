HICKSVILLE, NY, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Can B Corp (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B Corp” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, would like to update its shareholders on the planned launch of certain branded products under a License Agreement with LifeGuard™ Licensing Corp.



The Company is pleased to announce the completion of the 3D Design of the unique packaging of our “Skin Preserver” Sun Block line, as well as our Lip Balm line. The products are planned to launch in a value-add package with the unique and identifiable LifeGuard™ rescue buoy with lanyard rope. The Company is now moving forward to molds and manufacturing, and, with a soon to be contracted manufacturer, we will be moving quickly for the production of our initial SPF30 and SPF50 lines, as well an after-sun moisturizer. We’re currently working to finalize a manufacturer for our lip balm and lifestyle water line. Initial product renderings may be viewed at www.shoplifeguard.com.

At this point due to the uncertainty of beach openings and permissible outdoor gatherings, we are targeting a limited launch in Florida and other southern States, and will have nationwide availability online. This is planned to be followed by a National Retail launch in 2021.

Marco Alfonsi, CEO of Can B, commented, “We are very pleased with the initial product design and anticipate great response from consumers and look forward to this being a significant brand in the multi-billion-dollar Sun Protection category (quoted per Statista Research Department, Mar 15, 2018- Sun Care Products US Sales $1.8 billion USD).”

About CanB Corp.

CanB Corp is a Health & Wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality CBD products, nutritionals, consumer products, and related medical equipment. Products are sold to consumers online, via retailers, marketing partners, events, and through doctors and other medical and health & wellness organizations. Further, we are committed to serving our customers and marketing partners, with not only the best products, but the best service and experience in the marketplace now and in the future.

CanB Corp owns and operates a manufacturing facility under Pure Health Products in Lacey, Washington where all CBD based products are blended and packaged. CanB Corp owns and operates Duramed Inc, which sells medical supplies and devices. CanB Corp owns and operates NY Hemp Depot and Green Grow Farms, which are licensed to grow and cultivate Hemp in the State of New York.

For more information about CanB Corp., please visit: Canbiola.com Coming soon www.CanBCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

