Post COVID-19, the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market is projected to reach USD 1,218 million by 2021, from USD 1,083 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5%.



This report covers the COVID-19 impact on the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market based on vehicle type, product type, and key countries. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business, products, and services, and key strategies associated with the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market.



Some of the major players in the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market are Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Valeo (France), MAHLE (Germany), Marelli (Italy), Air International Thermal Systems, MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Eberspcher (Germany) among others.

Increasing initiatives from OEMs to protect vehicle occupants to drive the growth of automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market



The major factors driving the growth of the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market include increasing demand for sanitization and sterilization devices after the COVID-19 pandemic. Major OEMs and tier 1 manufacturers are working together to protect vehicle occupants from viruses and bacteria.



Passenger Car will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The passenger car segment will hold the largest share in the automotive in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market due to the ongoing innovations and initiatives from OEMs in response to the novel coronavirus. OEMs such as Geely launched vehicles with intelligent air purification systems in February 2020. The OEM invested USD 53 million to develop healthy, intelligent vehicles. All the upcoming 2020 Geely vehicles will have these systems.

SAIC Motor announced new UV based sterilization systems for its upcoming vehicles. Yanfeng, a leading interior manufacturer unveiled Wellness Pod, a UV air sanitization device specially targeted for ride sharing services. OEMs and air purification systems manufacturers are increasingly adopting measures to offer cabin sterilization features to protect occupants from viruses and other gaseous particles & pollutants. These vehicles use HVAC systems with multi-layer cabin filters.

According to the OEMs, the cabin filters are capable of preventing pollen and allergens from entering the cabin. These vehicles have mask level air filtration efficiency. Post pandemic, these features will be beneficial for people with allergies to breathe easily inside the cabin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers will have more priority towards cabin hygienic and sanitization features.

OEMs are actively incorporating such measures to protect vehicle occupants from viruses and bacteria. More such developments would fuel the demand for HVAC systems with certified cabin filters in the passenger car segment.



Germany will be key a focus for automotive in-cabin manufacturers in the European region

Germany is the leading and most lucrative automotive market in Europe. OEMs such as Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW, and Skoda dominate the German automotive market. The country is home to major in-cabin air quality improvement solutions providers MAHLE MANN+HUMMEL, Eberspcher, and Bosch.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bosch has suspended production in 35 locations in Germany till 5 April. The manufacturer is facing a major challenge due to the sudden decline in the demand for components from OEMs. Bosch is one of the major producers of HEPA cabin air filters in the in-cabin air quality improvement solutions market. The demand for new vehicles was already low at the beginning of 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis has weakened that further. Passenger car sales declined at 215,119 units in March 2020. However, major OEMs and auto component manufacturers are working together to increase production once the crisis is over. High volume vehicle production in the country will create major opportunities for in-cabin air quality improvement solutions providers in the country.



Air International Thermal Systems

Bosch

Denso

Eberspcher

MAHLE

MANN+HUMMEL

Marelli

Valeo

