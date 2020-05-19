Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-lubricants Market by Base Oil (Vegetable oil, Animal fat), Application (Hydraulic oil, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oil, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, gear oils, greases), End-use, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market size for bio-lubricants was USD 2.20 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.
Stringent regulations and growing acceptance among end-users is projected to drive the bio-lubricants market
The global bio-lubricants industry has witnessed growth primarily because of the strict regulations adopted by countries across the world. There has been growing acceptance among end-use industries due to the continuous technological advancement to justify the premium cost of bio-lubricants.
Hydraulic oil application is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period
The hydraulic oil application of the bio-lubricants market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. The growth in this segment is attributed to its usage in hydraulic elevators, sweepers, garage trucks, forklifts, motor graders, and end loaders, which are used in many industries.
Industrial segment projected to lead the bio-lubricants market from 2020 to 2025
The industrial segment includes the marine and agriculture & construction industries. These two industries are the largest and fastest-growing end-use industries, respectively. Various regulations such as the vessel general permit (VGP) in the US and EcoLabel in Europe have made it mandatory to use bio-lubricants or environmentally accepted lubricants (EAL) to be used in shipping vessels.
Europe projected to account for the maximum share of bio-lubricants market during the forecast period
Europe is projected to lead the global bio-lubricants market from 2020 to 2025. Stringent regulations and the ongoing transition towards bioeconomy in countries such as Germany, Italy, Nordic countries, Benelux, and France are promoting the use of bio-based chemicals such as bio-lubricants and biofuels, which is driving the market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Global Market Size Analysis and Forecast
4.3. Forecast Impact Factors
4.3.1. Impact of Covid19 on the industry
4.4. Market Dynamics
4.4.1. Drivers
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.3. Challenges
4.4.4. Opportunity
4.5. Porter's Five Forces
4.6. Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis
4.7. Regulation
4.8. Patent Analysis
4.9. Ecosystem/Market Map
4.10. Average Selling Price Trend
4.11. Cost Structure Analysis
5 Biolubricants Market, By Base Oil Type - Forecast till 2025
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Vegetable Oils
5.2.1. Rapeseed
5.2.2. Canola
5.2.3. Sunflower
5.2.4. Palm oil
5.2.5. Others
5.3. Animal Fats
5.4. Others
6 Biolubricants Market, By Application - Forecast till 2025 (Volume and Value)
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hydraulic Fluids
6.3. Metalworking Fluids
6.4. Chainsaw Oils
6.5. Mold Release Agents
6.6. Two-Cycle Engine Oils
6.7. Gear Oils
6.8. Greases
6.9. Others
7 Biolubricants Market, By End-Use - Forecast till 2025 (Volume and Value)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Industrial
7.2.1. Marine
7.2.2. Foods & pharmaceuticals
7.2.3. Energy & Power
7.2.4. Mining & Metallurgy
7.2.5. Others
7.3. Commercial Transport
7.4. Consumer Automobile
8 Biolubricants Market, By Region - Forecast till 2025 (Volume and Value)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Supply-Demand Scenario
8.3. Average Selling Price Trend (2015-18)
8.4. North America
8.4.1. The US
8.4.2. Canada
8.4.3. Mexico
8.5. Europe
8.5.1. Germany
8.5.2. NORDIC
8.5.3. Italy
8.5.4. BENELUX
8.5.5. Switzerland
8.5.6. Rest of Europe
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. South Korea
8.6.5. Malaysia
8.6.6. Indonesia
8.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.7. South America
8.7.1. Brazil
8.7.2. Argentina
8.7.3. Rest of South America
8.8. Middle East & Africa
8.8.1. Egypt
8.8.2. South Africa
8.8.3. Rest of the Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1. Overview
9.2. Industry Structure/Market Share* Analysis (Consolidate/ Fragmented, Tier Structure, etc.)
9.3. Expansion
9.4. Merger & Acquisition
9.5. Joint Venture
9.6. Agreement
9.7. Investment
10 Company Profiles
10.1. Royal Dutch Shell Plc
10.2. Total SA
10.3. Chevron Corporation
10.4. BP Plc
10.5. Albemarle Corporation
10.6. Fuchs Petrolub AG
10.7. Panolin AG
10.8. Klber Lubrication Mnchen Se & Co. Kg
10.9. Emery Oleochemicals
10.10. Binol Lubricants
10.11. RSC Bio Solutions
10.12. Carl Bechem
10.13. Igol Lubricants
10.14. Biona Jersn S.R.O.
10.15. Vickers Oil
10.16. Kajo Chemie
10.17. Renewable Lubricants
10.18. Polnox Corporation
10.19. Magna Group
10.20. Green Earth Technologies Inc.
10.21. Rowe Mineralolwerk Gmbh
10.22. Balmer Lawrie
10.23. Advonex International
10.24. Mint Biofuels Ltd
