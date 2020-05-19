New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities of Quantum Technology in Chemical Sensors, Biosensors and Imaging Sensors" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894500/?utm_source=GNW

As such quantum devices become miniaturized and further functionalized, they have opportunities to significantly impact and disrupt key applications that benefit from chemical sensing, biosensing or imaging, such as environmental monitoring, healthcare diagnostics, security and defense, food quality monitoring, industrial safety and quality control, and potentially transportation.



For example, quantum plasmonic sensors with considerably less noise have opportunities in areas such as blood protein analysis, chemical detection, and atmospheric sensing.Quantum sensors with nitrogen-vacancy (NV) diamonds have key potential in chemical analysis, NMR spectroscopy, and materials characterization.



Quantum sensors, including NV-diamond sensors, also have the potential to detect Covid-19. Quantum imaging has significant opportunities in areas such as environmental monitoring (for example, methane detection), healthcare (for example, biomedical imaging), security/defense (for example, ghost imaging, which creates correlated photon pairs to imaging using light that has never physically interacted with the object to be imaged, for applications such as covert imaging for security).Key questions addressed in the innovation report: What is the technology landscape for quantum chemical sensors, biosensors, and imaging technologies?What is the global adoption scenario and what are the initiatives globally that drive the adoption of quantum technologies? What are the key focus areas of technology development? Who are the key stakeholders influencing technology development and adoption?What are the recent technology initiatives?What is the technology roadmap for quantum technology?

