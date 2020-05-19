Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerial Working Platform (AWP) Market - Analysis By Product Type (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mast Lifts, Others), End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerial Working Platform (AWP) Market, valued at USD 20.15 billion in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of Mergers, Acquisitions and collaborations to link the existing gaps in their product offerings, the end market requirements and the geographical constraints, thereby creating large customer and partner base in the market.

Also, with growing concern towards worker safety as well as rising demand from building and infrastructure sector pulls the AWP market and is also expected that surging government spending on construction will further propel the demand for more number of AWP fleets in the market. However, in the short-term, the market is likely to witness the implications of COVID-19.



Among the Product Type segment in the Aerial Working Platform market (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mast Lifts, Others), Scissor Lift Type segment has been gaining popularity among various other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period owing to the rising demand in installation and maintenance applications and also mainly due to its operational benefits.

Based on End-User segment, Construction & Mining segment holds the major share in the aerial working platform market followed by Telecommunication and Transport & Logistics segment. Owing to rising residential and commercial buildings construction and maintenance work in many developing nations such as China, Brazil and India, the Construction & Mining sector holds the majority share.



The North America region has the largest market share in year 2019 while it is estimated that North America will remain dominant during the forecast period with United States being the leading country in the region. Also, North America being the developed nation, hence renovation as well as maintenance and repair work of already built residential and commercial spaces will help surge the need of increasing number of Aerial Working Platforms.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Aerial Working Platform market by Value (USD Million) and By Fleet (In Thousands).

The report analyses the Aerial Working Platform Market by Type (Ball, Globe, Gate, Check, Others).

The report assesses the Aerial Working Platform market by End-user (Construction & Mining, Telecommunication, Transport & Logistics, Government Projects, Others).

The Global Aerial Working Platform Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India)

Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product Type, End-user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Terex Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Niftylift, Dinolift, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd., Zoomlion, Aichi Corporation, Haulotte Group.

The report presents the analysis of Aerial Working Platform market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Adopting Partnership & Collaboration Strategies to Integrate Enhanced Components & Technologies Into Existing Products

2.2 Investment in R&D Activities to Develop Differentiated & Eco-Friendly Machinery



3. Global Aerial Working Platform Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Aerial Working Platform Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Market Size, By Fleet Size, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Aerial Working Platform Market Segmentation By Product Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aerial Working Platform: By Product Type

5.2 Boom Lifts - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Scissor Lifts - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Vertical Mast Lifts - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Aerial Working Platform Market Segmentation By End-user

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aerial Working Platform: By End-User

6.2 Construction & Mining - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Telecommunication - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Transport & Logistics - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Government Projects - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Aerial Working Platform Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Aerial Working Platform: By Region, By Value

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Aerial Working Platform: By Region, By Fleet Size



8. North America Aerial Working Platform Market: Segmentation By Product Type, End-user (2020-2025)



9. Europe Aerial Working Platform Market: Segmentation By Product Type, End-user (2020-2025)



10. Asia-Pacific Aerial Working Platform Market: Segmentation By Product Type, End-user (2020-2025)



11. Global Aerial Working Platform Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Aerial Working Platform Market Drivers

11.2 Global Aerial Working Platform Market Restraints

11.3 Global Aerial Working Platform Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aerial Working Platform Market - By Product Type, By Value

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aerial Working Platform Market - By End-user, By Value

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Aerial Working Platform Market - By Region, By Value

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 New Product Development

12.2.2 Key Developments in Aerial Working Platform Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Terex Corporation

14.2 Oshkosh Corporation

14.3 Linamar Corporation

14.4 Haulotte Group

14.5 Aichi Corporation

14.6 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd.

14.7 Zoomlion

14.8 Tadano Ltd.

14.9 Niftylift

14.10 Dinolift



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p44wlp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900