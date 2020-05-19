Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Superfoods Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Superfoods Market size is expected to reach $209.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Superfood is an umbrella term used to refer to various varieties of food with high nutritional benefits. Urbanization has dramatically altered the lifestyles and diets of a large majority of the urban population. High prevalence of unsafe snacks and simple affordability has led to extremely unhealthy diets, which have resulted in elevated incidences of diabetes and high levels of obesity. This raised the market for nutritionally dense food.
A growing understanding of the side effects of synthetic cosmetics allows customers to choose natural beauty products rather than traditional beauty products. Consumers tend to buy personal care products made with super-food ingredients such as avocado, turmeric, coconut oil and honey. This inspired manufacturers of personal care products to concentrate on producing natural beauty products with superfood ingredients. The increasing use of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products will be one of the key trends that will have a positive impact on the growth of the superfood market.
The health benefits of superfoods increase their importance among end-users. Superfruits are rich in fibers, vitamins, antioxidants, polyphenols and minerals that help metabolism, strengthen the immune system, muscles and bones, and protect the body from wear and tear. The increasing understanding of safety and the need to lead a healthy lifestyle are also adding to the rising market for superfoods.
Many superfoods are native to tropical parts of the planet. As a result, transparency of the supply chain is important, and the certification of products is as critical as ever for European purchasers. Organic cacao beans come from Peru, while the seeds of organic hemp protein powder are cultivated on registered organic farms in East Asia, and organic turmeric is cultivated in India. Regardless of their country of origin, wholesale organic superfood products are subject to stringent quality standards and comply with EU organic regulatory requirements.
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fruits, Herbs & Roots, Grains & Cereals, Vegetables and Other types. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Beverages and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Superfoods Market, by Type
1.4.2 Global Superfoods Market, by Application
1.4.3 Global Superfoods Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Global Superfoods Market by Type
3.1 Global Fruits Market by Region
3.2 Global Herbs & Roots Market by Region
3.3 Global Grains & Cereals Market by Region
3.4 Global Vegetables Market by Region
3.5 Global Other Type Market by Region
Chapter 4. Global Superfoods Market by Application
4.1 Global Bakery & Confectionery Market by Region
4.2 Global Snacks Market by Region
4.3 Global Beverages Market by Region
4.4 Global Other Applications Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Superfoods Market by Region
5.1 North America Superfoods Market
5.2 Europe Superfoods Market
5.3 Asia Pacific Superfoods Market
5.4 LAMEA Superfoods Market
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
