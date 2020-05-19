Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods, CTC Analysis), by Application, by Product, by Specimen, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global circulating tumor cell market size is expected to reach around USD 23.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.
The growth in cancer-related spending for the introduction of companion diagnostics and targeted therapies has driven the circulating tumor cell (CTC) market over the past years. Research organizations are engaged in endeavors aimed at developing circulating tumor cells based tests to improve cancer diagnosis in terms of efficiency and speed.
Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to propel investments by key stakeholders in this area. Circulating tumor cell based liquid biopsy tests lead to limited trauma and enable rapid recovery owing to their non-invasive nature. Moreover, it enables minimal invasive screening of tumors before opting for complex surgical procedures, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of tumors, thus positively impacting the adoption.
The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered the revenue growth up to a certain extent. For instance, there is a negligible evidence for the characterization of circulating tumor cells for sarcoma. Conversely, several methods are being investigated for isolation of these cells, such as methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, which are anticipated to help overcome these challenges in the coming years.
