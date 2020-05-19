Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods, CTC Analysis), by Application, by Product, by Specimen, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circulating tumor cell market size is expected to reach around USD 23.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.



The growth in cancer-related spending for the introduction of companion diagnostics and targeted therapies has driven the circulating tumor cell (CTC) market over the past years. Research organizations are engaged in endeavors aimed at developing circulating tumor cells based tests to improve cancer diagnosis in terms of efficiency and speed.



Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to propel investments by key stakeholders in this area. Circulating tumor cell based liquid biopsy tests lead to limited trauma and enable rapid recovery owing to their non-invasive nature. Moreover, it enables minimal invasive screening of tumors before opting for complex surgical procedures, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of tumors, thus positively impacting the adoption.



The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered the revenue growth up to a certain extent. For instance, there is a negligible evidence for the characterization of circulating tumor cells for sarcoma. Conversely, several methods are being investigated for isolation of these cells, such as methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, which are anticipated to help overcome these challenges in the coming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

CTC detection and enrichment methods accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of wide availability of products for CTC enrichment and isolation

Moreover, high penetration in terms of usage of products offered under this segment has driven the segment share

Growing application of nanomaterials in cancer management is anticipated to drive revenue for direct detection methods in the coming years

Devices and systems dominated the revenue share in 2019 over its counterpart segments including kits and reagents and blood collection tubes

Presence of high-throughput automated systems coupled with the availability of a substantial number of systems to carry out detection of tumor cells has contributed to large revenue share

CTC analysis has major applications in research settings, including investigational research, drug developments, and biomarker studies. This has resulted in a segment's large revenue share

Currently, whole blood specimens are the key source of CTCs, thus accounting for the largest share in 2019

Low use of bone marrow-derived cells in clinical settings has contributed to a smaller revenue share of this segment

Other sources include CSF, spinal fluids, urine, and pleural effusion

Easy availability of biological specimens, such as urine, is likely to accelerate adoption under this segment

The CTC market is fragmented in nature with the presence of well-established players, along with medium to small-sized players

Some players operating in the space are QIAGEN; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; Menarini Silicon Biosystems; Sysmex Corporation; Bio-Techne Corporation; and Biocept, Inc

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Advancements in Chip Technology

Expanding Applications of CTCs

Growing Demand for Early and Rapid Cancer Diagnosis

Growing Incidence of Cancer

Restraints

Consistency-Related Challenges in CTC Detection and Enrichment

Higher Preference for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing and Non-Availability of Poc Adaptable CTC Tests

Lower Applicability of CTCs in Rare Cancers

Challenges

Challenges in Detection of Circulating Tumor Cells in Sarcoma

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, Technology, 2019



Case Studies



Dissolution-Enhanced Time-Resolved Photoluminescence for Direct Detection of CTCs in Blood

Integrated Microfluidic Device for Enrichment and Identification of Circulating Tumor Cells from the Blood of Patients With

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market Variables, Trends and Scope

Chapter 4 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market Categorization: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market Categorization: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market Categorization: Specimen Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corporation

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Precision for Medicine

ApoCell, Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

BIOCEPT, INC.

BioCep Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

IVDiagnostics

Miltenyi Biotec

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

BioFluidica

Canopus Bioscience Ltd.

Biolidics Limited

Creatv MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Vitatex, Inc

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

