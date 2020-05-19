NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), hereby announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed realignment of its corporate structure. The realignment is intended to enhance DPW’s ability to reach its objectives, notably its growth strategy, as well as to assist its investors and others to better understand the components and purpose of each business segment. DPW Holdings will structure the Company into three separate groups: Gresham Worldwide, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”) and DPW Financial Group.



Gresham Worldwide, led by its CEO, Jonathan Read, consists of three established companies that provide high-quality, high-reliability bespoke technology solutions required for mission critical applications in the defense, medical and telecommunications verticals. The three component companies are Microphase Corporation, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd. and Gresham Power Electronics Ltd.; each has a history of over 30 years as a global defense contractor. Gresham Worldwide operates with a global footprint with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, an office in Washington D.C. and design and operations centers in Shelton, Connecticut, Salisbury, U.K., and Karmiel, Israel.

Coolisys, led by its CEO, Amos Kohn and headquartered in Silicon Valley, consists of its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation, founded in 1969, and its brand Power-Plus Technical Distributors. Coolisys offers a variety of power electronic products including ruggedized, modified and off-the-shelf, or complete custom designs, from its in-house design team. Coolisys’ products are designed to serve mission critical applications in the harshest environments and for life-saving and life-sustaining applications across diverse markets.

DPW Financial Group, led by its CEO, Darren Magot, will focus on lending through its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending (“DP Lending”), as well as investing in new initiatives. As part of the realignment, DPW Financial Group will hold the Company’s investments in life sciences, materials science, e-commerce and hospitality companies, including internally incubated companies. DP Lending operates under California Finance Lending License #60DBO-77905 and funds small businesses through loans providing operating capital to finance the growth of their businesses. DP Lending also operates www.MonthlyInterest.com , an online fintech portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest. Per the Investment Company Act of 1940 companies with substantially all their business confined to making small loans, industrial banking or similar business, such as DP Lending, are excluded from the definition of an investment company.

DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “When we began our corporate realignment, our goal was to redeploy existing assets and resources with greater efficiency and provide a path to maximize revenue generation and bottom-line improvement. As a holding company, our business strategy is designed to increase shareholder value. Accordingly, we are focused on managing and financially supporting our existing subsidiaries with the goal of maximizing the value returned to shareholders. As we have previously announced, we will consider various initiatives including, public offerings or the sale of individual companies, as well as other opportunities to maximize shareholder value.”

