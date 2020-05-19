The Extended Annual General Meeting of Iceland Sefood International hf was held on 19 May 2020 at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík.

The agenda included one item, where the board proposed that no dividend would be paid for the fiscal year 2019 and that net earnings for 2019 would be added to the Company's equity. This proposal was approved.



No other business was brought up at the meeting and the meeting was closed.



