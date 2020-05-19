Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Fraud Detection Platforms, Part 2: Vendor Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transition from in-store to remote buying is expected to continue rapid growth around the globe over the coming 5 to 10 years. E-commerce adds a risk dimension to transactions that demands strong preparation by payments industry participants. The rapid growth, combined with an increasingly sophisticated fraudster universe that dynamically adapts to societal and business changes, poses a critical threat requiring strategy and ongoing investment. This research investigates solutions for managing e-commerce fraud, taking a closer look at key vendors of solutions that can help merchants and financial institutions protect their assets.
This report, E-Commerce Fraud Detection Platforms, Part 2: Vendor Assessment reviews some of the key vendors providing fraud management solutions for merchants to combat the ever present and growing online threat of payments fraud. The report provides a detailed assessment of five key vendors that participated in a survey and phone interviews of executives and adds a secondary, high-level review of more than two dozen other vendors providing solutions in this market space.
There are multiple vendors supporting payments fraud using a variety of tools, many of which are point solutions designed for specific points in the e-commerce transaction journey, so our goal was to drill down into the vendors who are embracing the vision of an end-to-end e-commerce fraud management platform that covers not only in-session risk but full account behavior recognition.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
