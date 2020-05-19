NETANYA, Israel, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Highlights of the first quarter of 2020

Past and ongoing investments promoting strong growth, with quarterly revenues up 73% year-over-year to a record $15.1 million;

Gross margin stability at 36%;

Net income of $170,000 and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $863,000;

US manufacturing facility ramping production;

Quarter-end net cash position of $32.1 million.

Reiterates 2020 revenues guidance in excess of $65 million, with continued sequential revenue growth throughout the year.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “Given the very significant opportunities we identified in the emerging business of mini-tactical radars a few years ago, particularly in the United States, we took the decision to invest strongly in our business over the past two years so that we can tap into the potential and meet the demand. These investments have now stabilized and are bearing their fruits. As our ahead-of-schedule profitability and our 73% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2020 demonstrate, the potential is starting to be revealed, and I believe this is only the beginning. Our end-markets are gradually shifting to the serial production phase and we expect that in the coming months we will start to build backlog for deliveries in 2021 and beyond, especially in the US. Our US manufacturing facility is ISO-certified and deliveries to US customers have commenced.”



Concluded Mr. Sella, “Until now, we have not seen any adverse financial impact from the Corona pandemic on our business. While taking every effort to fully protect our workforce globally, our business is considered a critical defense enterprise and we are manufacturing at full operational capacity in both Israel and at our new US manufacturing facility. The steps we have taken to ensure full business continuity, including increasing our inventory of components, have been successful and while the evolution of the pandemic situation is unpredictable, RADA is fully prepared to maintain its deliveries to customers on-time and as-planned. With net cash of over $32 million and maturing end-markets with growing demand, RADA has never been in a stronger position.”



2020 First Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $15.1 million in the quarter, compared with revenues of $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 73%.

Gross profit totaled $5.4 million in the quarter (36% of revenues), an increase of 71% compared to gross profit of $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 (36% of revenues).

Operating income was $46,000 in the quarter compared to an operating loss of $558,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to RADA’s shareholders in the quarter was $170,000, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to RADA’s shareholders of $485,000, or $(0.01) per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $863,000 in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of ($26,000) in the first quarter of 2019.



As of March 31, 2020, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million compared to $13.8 million as of year-end 2019.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS



U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Income (loss) $46 $(558 ) Depreciation 473 259 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 281 273 Other non-cash amortization 63 - Adjusted EBITDA $863 $(26 )





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data ASSETS March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,071 $ 13,754 Restricted cash 480 380 Trade receivables 17,518 13,765 Contract assets 1,114 1,269 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,935 1,673 Inventories 19,987 17,196 Total current assets 73,105 48,037 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables and other deposits 93 97 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,382 9,127 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,764 7,654 Total long-term assets 18,239 16,878 Total assets $ 91,344 $ 64,915 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 10,001 7,661 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,114 5,572 Advances from customers, net 1,355 1,563 Contract liabilities 21 196 Operating lease short-term liabilities 1,401 1,240 Total current liabilities 18,892 16,232 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities 645 764 Operating lease long-term liabilities 6,400 6,499 Total long-term liabilities 7,045 7,263 RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; Issued and outstanding: 43,388,870 at March 31, 2020 and 37,516,891 at December 31, 2019. 436 394 Additional paid-in capital 144,987 121,212 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,195 ) (1,195 ) Accumulated deficit (78,821 ) (78,991 ) Total equity 65,407 41,420 Total liabilities and equity $ 91,344 $ 64,915



