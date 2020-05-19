WATERLOO, Ontario, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that innoAviation Limited, a leading unit load device (ULD) leasing and services provider, is using the Descartes CORE™ ULD Tracking solution as part of its service to help air carriers track critical COVID-19–related personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments.



A significant percentage of air cargo coming from Asia today is PPE to fight COVID-19. Combined with an imbalance of ULDs, air carriers are challenged to move critical freight. innoAviation is leasing air carriers ULDs with Descartes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags and using Descartes CORE ULD Tracking to track shipments and better manage the ULDs. The cloud-based tracking solution supports social distancing because it provides air carriers with shipment visibility while working from home.

“The combination of our ULDs and the Descartes CORE ULD Tracking solution allows air carriers to track shipments and assets more effectively,” said Kenneth Poon, General Manager at innoAviation. “With real-time information, carriers would be able to know where the leased ULDs are in an instant and allow them to plan ahead effectively, which is critical at the moment.”

Descartes Core ULD Tracking is a Bluetooth-enabled solution that helps air carriers and their partners automate freight tracking, increase operating efficiencies and improve asset management by providing real-time visibility of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet. Shipments can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground via the Descartes Core BLE network, part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network™.

“We’re pleased to help innoAviation help its air carrier customers better manage shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “In such a fluid air cargo environment, real-time shipment and ULD visibility is more important than ever to help ensure efficient movement of critical PPE shipments and better management of shipping assets.”

About innoAviation

innoAviation Limited is a global business engaged in the aviation sector with its headquarters in Hong Kong. Having formed in 2019, innoAviation has presence in not only Hong Kong but also Shanghai, Los Angeles, London and Frankfurt. The main focus of innoAviation is to provide Unit load device (ULD) solutions with its own application of technologies and also aims to be a leading force for cold chain solutions to airlines around the world. Learn more at www.inno-aviation.com/ and connect through LinkedIn .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

