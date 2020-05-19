Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Control Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In addition to an industry and competitive analysis of the ICS market, this report provides a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.
The ICS market is segmented into the following categories:
- Type of system: distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES).
- Components: SCADA components, DCS components and MES component.
- Applications: Automotive, utility, electronics and semiconductors, waste and wastewater management, pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil and gas, chemicals, packaging and others.
The Report Includes:
- 84 tables
- An overview of global market for industrial control system (ICS)
- Analyses of market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2025
- Information on distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) and description of their components
- Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, competition trends, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis
- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Emerson Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Hitachi, Honeywell International Inc., and Rockwell Automation Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Regional Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of System
- Introduction
- Types of Industrial Control Systems
- Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems
- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- SCADA Components
- Supervisory Computer
- Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
- Communication Infrastructure
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Others
- Distributed Control System (DCS) Components
- Local Control Unit (LCU)
- Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
- Communication Infrastructure
- Others
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Components
- Production Control Units
- Packaging System Units
- Filling System Units
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Industry
- Introduction
- Automotive Industry
- Utility Industry
- Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
- Waste and Wastewater Management Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Textile Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Chemicals
- Packaging
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America (LAMEA)
Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis
- Impact Analysis Due to Coronavirus
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Azbil Corp.
- Capula
- Copa-Data
- Elynx Technologies
- Emerson Electric Corp.
- Fuji Electric Corp.
- Hitachi
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Iconics
- Inductive Automation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Omron Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
- Siemens Ag
- Sprecher Automation
- Toshiba Corp.
- Valmet
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cbyrq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900