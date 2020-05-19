Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Control Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In addition to an industry and competitive analysis of the ICS market, this report provides a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.

The ICS market is segmented into the following categories:

  1. Type of system: distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES).
  2. Components: SCADA components, DCS components and MES component.
  3. Applications: Automotive, utility, electronics and semiconductors, waste and wastewater management, pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil and gas, chemicals, packaging and others.

The Report Includes:

  • 84 tables
  • An overview of global market for industrial control system (ICS)
  • Analyses of market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2025
  • Information on distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) and description of their components
  • Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, competition trends, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis
  • Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Emerson Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Hitachi, Honeywell International Inc., and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Intended Audience
  • Information Sources
  • Regional Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of System

  • Introduction
  • Types of Industrial Control Systems
  • Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems
  • Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Introduction
  • SCADA Components
  • Supervisory Computer
  • Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
  • Communication Infrastructure
  • Human Machine Interface (HMI)
  • Others
  • Distributed Control System (DCS) Components
  • Local Control Unit (LCU)
  • Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)
  • Communication Infrastructure
  • Others
  • Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Components
  • Production Control Units
  • Packaging System Units
  • Filling System Units

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Industry

  • Introduction
  • Automotive Industry
  • Utility Industry
  • Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
  • Waste and Wastewater Management Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Textile Industry
  • Oil and Gas Industry
  • Chemicals
  • Packaging
  • Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America (LAMEA)

Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis

  • Impact Analysis Due to Coronavirus

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Azbil Corp.
  • Capula
  • Copa-Data
  • Elynx Technologies
  • Emerson Electric Corp.
  • Fuji Electric Corp.
  • Hitachi
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Iconics
  • Inductive Automation
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Omron Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
  • Siemens Ag
  • Sprecher Automation
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Valmet
  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

