In addition to an industry and competitive analysis of the ICS market, this report provides a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.



The ICS market is segmented into the following categories:

Type of system: distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES). Components: SCADA components, DCS components and MES component. Applications: Automotive, utility, electronics and semiconductors, waste and wastewater management, pharmaceuticals, textiles, oil and gas, chemicals, packaging and others.

The Report Includes:

84 tables

An overview of global market for industrial control system (ICS)

Analyses of market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2025

Information on distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES) and description of their components

Coverage of events like mergers and acquisitions, competition trends, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis

Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market, including Emerson Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Hitachi, Honeywell International Inc., and Rockwell Automation Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Regional Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of System

Introduction

Types of Industrial Control Systems

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

SCADA Components

Supervisory Computer

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Communication Infrastructure

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Others

Distributed Control System (DCS) Components

Local Control Unit (LCU)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Communication Infrastructure

Others

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Components

Production Control Units

Packaging System Units

Filling System Units

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Industry

Introduction

Automotive Industry

Utility Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

Waste and Wastewater Management Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textile Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemicals

Packaging

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America (LAMEA)

Chapter 8 Market Share Analysis

Impact Analysis Due to Coronavirus

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Azbil Corp.

Capula

Copa-Data

Elynx Technologies

Emerson Electric Corp.

Fuji Electric Corp.

Hitachi

Honeywell International Inc.

Iconics

Inductive Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Siemens Ag

Sprecher Automation

Toshiba Corp.

Valmet

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

