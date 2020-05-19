New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Breakthroughs Driving Allergy & Infectious Disease Therapy" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894491/?utm_source=GNW





This study looks at the first-line therapies available such as antihistamine, topical and oral corticosteroids, leukotriene receptor antagonists, decongestants, topical calcineurin inhibitors, enzyme/kinase inhibitors, antimicrobials such as antifungals and antibiotics, steroids, immunosuppressants, epinephrine therapy, and other drugs and nonpharmacological interventions. This research service also talks about immunotherapies in allergic diseases such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) directed toward interleukin (IL): Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Benralizumab, anti-immunoglobin E (anti-Ig-E) mAb: Omalizumab; future therapeutic targets, desensitisation, and possible surgeries.For infectious disease, this research study covers World Health Organization (WHO)’s eleven priority diseases, which include Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika and recently added COVID-19. On a broader lever, this study delineates anti-virals (favipiravir, Remdesivir ribavirin, lopinavir), repurposed and repositioned drugs (hydroxy-chloroquine, chloroquine, interferon-beta), biologics such as vaccines including mRNA vaccines, mAbs, novel recombinant protein therapeutics, first commercialized ebola vaccine, natural medicines, cell therapies, and most recent clinical updates.A major section of this study deals with potential therapeutics, drug discovery attempts, vaccines and biologics for human corona viruses, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and novel corona virus 2019-nCoV (also known as SARS-CoV, responsible for COVID-19) and their clinical trials, sponsors, and collaborators. Selected drugs and company profiles are presented at the end of this study.

