Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and Blends: Global Markets 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

In this report, engineering resins include traditional varieties such as polyamides, polycarbonates, polyacetals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT); along with alloys/blends such as polycarbonate-ABS (PC/ABS), polyphenylene oxide/high-impact polystyrene (PPO/HIPS), polyphenylene oxide/polyamides (PPO/polyamide) and polycarbonate-PBT (PC/PBT). Higher-performance engineering resins covered include polysulfones, poly (phenylene-sulfide) (PPS), polyketones, and liquid crystal polymers.

The key applications and end-uses covered include the automotive market segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electronic/electrical markets; medical devices and products; building and construction materials; appliances; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets, including optical lenses and aviation products.

Report Includes:

86 data tables and 25 additional tables

Detailed study and market analysis of engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Information on the all-important thermoplastic materials utilized in plant capacities, markets by application, new technologies and products, and rationales for anticipated growth

Coverage of most recent merger and acquisition details, R&D developments, partnerships and alliances within the global engineering resins marketplace

Assessment of the suppliers' landscape for engineering resins, polymer alloys and blends; and market shares analysis of key competitive companies

Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Bayer Material Science Ag, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Definitions

Background

Performance and Technical Aspects

Advantages of Engineering Resins

Processing

Testing

Engineering Resins by Type

Polycarbonates

Available Polycarbonate Types

Polycarbonate Sheet

Polyamides

Properties

Major Polyamide Types

Polyamide Films

Polyacetals/Polyoxymethylene (POM)

Polyacetal Grades

Thermoplastic Polyesters

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Modified PET Resins

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polysulfones

Polysulfone Types

Polyarylsulfones

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyetherimides (PEI)/ Polyamidesimides (PAI)

Polyketones and Polyetherether ketones (PEEK)

Properties

Polymer Alloys/Blends

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)/High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Properties and Advantages

Grades

Processing

Reinforced Engineered Thermoplastics

Reinforced PET

Application Markets for Engineering Resins

Applications of Engineering Resins in the Automobile Segment

Under-The-Hood Segment

Auto Exteriors

Auto Interiors

Applications of Engineering Resins in Aircraft Manufacture

Transparencies

Aircraft Interiors

Applications of Engineering Resins in Electronic/ Electrical Products

Printed Circuit Boards

Electronic Components

Flexible Electronics

Molded Electronic Components

Surface-Mount Technology

Encapsulated Electrical Components

Switches

Capacitors

Other Molded Electronic Components

Bobbins

Relays

Electronic Enclosures

Engineering Resins in Electrical Power Generation/Transmission/Usage

Applications of Engineering Resins in Medical Devices

Commodity Thermoplastics

Engineering Resins

Thermoset Resins

Engineering Resins in Medical Devices

Engineering Resin/Alloy-Blend Usage in Medical Device Applications

Applications of Engineering Resins in Building Construction

Glazing

Plumbing and Hardware

Skylights

Lighting Products

Signs and Displays

Engineering Resins in Appliances/Consumer Goods

Major Engineering Resins Used in Appliances/Consumer Goods

Major Applications for Engineering Resins in Appliances

Engineering Resins in Miscellaneous Applications

Rigid Food Packaging

Water Bottles

Prepared Food Container Packaging

Optical Lenses

Toys

Miscellaneous Applications of Engineering Resins

Sports and Recreational Equipment

Lawn and Garden Equipment

Housewares

Chapter 4 Market by Technology Type

Global Market for Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloy/Blends

Global Market for Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloy/Blends, by Region

Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM)Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polyacetal/Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resins by Region

Global Market for PBT Resins by Product Type

Global Market for PBT Resins by Region

Global PET Resins Market by Product Type

Global Market for PET Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins by Region

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Resins by Region

Global Market for Polysulfone Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polysulfone Resins by Region

Global Market for Combined PAI/PEI Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Combined PEI/PAI Resins by Region

Global Market for Polyketone Resins by Product Type

Global Market for Polyketone Resins by Region

Global PC/ABS Resins Market by Product Type

Global PC/ABS Resins Market by Region

Global Market for PPO/HIPS Resins by Product Type

Global Market for PPO/HIPS Resins by Region

Global Market for PPO/Polyamide Resins by Product Type

Global Market for PPO/Polyamide Resins by Region

Global Market for PC/PBT and PC/PET Resins by Product Type

Global Market for PC/PBT and PC/PET Resins by Region

Global Market for Other Alloys and Blends by Product Type

Global Market for Other Alloys and Blends by Region

Chapter 5 Market by Applications

Global Market for Applications of Engineering Resins

Global Market for Applications of Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloys/ Blends

Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins by Application

Global Market for Polyamide Resins by Application

Global Market for Polyacetal Resins by Application

Global Market for PBT Resins by Application

Global Market for Engineered PET Resins, by Application

Global Market for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins by Application

Global Market for Liquid Crystal Polymers by Application

Global Market for Polysulfone Resins by Application

Global Market for Polyetherimide (PEI) Resins by Application

Global Market for Polyamide-imides (PAI) by Application

Global Market for Polyketones by Application

Global Market for PC/ABS by Application

Global Market for PPO/HIPS by Application

Global Market for PPO/Polyamide Resins by Application

Global Market for PC/PBT and PC/PET by Application

Chapter 6 Market by End Users

End Uses of Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloys/Blends

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Various End-Use Segments in Automobiles

End Uses of Engineering Resins in Automobiles

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Automotive Under-the-Hood (UTH) End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Automotive Exterior End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Automotive Interior End Uses

Analysis of Markets for Various Resins in Automotive End-Use Segments

Global Market for Polycarbonate Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for Polyamide Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for Polyacetal Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PBT Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PET Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PPS Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PC/ABS Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PPO/HIPOS Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PPO/Polyamide Resins in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PC/PBT an PC/PET in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for PAI/PEI and Other Alloys/Blends in Automotive End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Electrical/Electronic End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Electronic/Electrical End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Medical Device End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins/Polymer Alloys/Blends in Medical Devices, by Type

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Building Construction End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Building Construction End Uses, by Type

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Appliances/ Consumer Devices

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Appliances/Consumer Devices, by Type

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Industry/Power and Energy Sector End Uses

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Industry/Power/Energy End Uses, by Type

Global Market for Engineering Resins in Miscellaneous End Uses

Global Market for End Uses of Engineering Resins in Miscellaneous Applications by Type

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Analysis

List of Sample Patents

New Technological Developments in Engineering Resins

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Factors Influencing Growth of Engineering Resins Market

Automotive/Aerospace and Various Modes of Transportation

Construction, Building and Infrastructure

Medical Devices

Packaging Applications

Electrical and Electronics

Regional Analysis of Market for Engineering Resins

Analysis of Manufacturers of Engineering Resins

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Plastics/Engineering Resins Industry

February 2020

December 2019

August 2019

July 2019

May 2019

April 2019

March 2019

February 2019

January 2019

December 2018

November 2018

October 2018

September 2018

August 2018

June 2018

May 2018

April 2018

March 2018

February 2018

January 2018

October 2017

June 2017

May 2017

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ACI Plastics Inc.

Adell Plastics Inc.

Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd.

Allnex Holdings S. R.L.

Ampa Plastics Group

Arc Resin Corp.

Arkema Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations Llc

Ashley Polymers

Auriga Polymers Inc.

Aurora Plastics

Axiall Corp.

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Basf Corp.

Bayer MaterialScience Ag

Celanese

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. Lp

Chi Mei Corp.

Cixi Jinxing Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Clariant International Ag

Covestro

Daicel Corp.

Dak Americas Llc

Dow Chemical Co.

Dsm Engineering Plastics

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical

Ems Grivory

Entec Polymers

Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries Ag

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Formosa Plastics

Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A.

Hoehn Plastics Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Idemitsu Chemicals Europe Plc

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Ineos Olefins & Polymers Usa

Jbf Industries Ltd.

Jsr Corp.

Kolon Industries

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lanxess Corp.

Lavergne Inc.

Lg Chem

Lotte Chemical Corp.

Lubrizol Corp.

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Marco Polo International Inc.

Microspec Corp.

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics

Mitsui Chemicals America Inc.

Ningbo Jinxing Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Zhetie Daphoon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Nudec S.A.

Pccr Usa Inc.

Perlen Packaging Ag

Plastic Molded Concepts Inc.

Polypacific Pty. Ltd.

Purolite

Rtp Co.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic)

Samyang Engineering Plastics (Shanghai)

Samyang Kasei Co. Ltd.

Sanmar Group

S&E Specialty Polymers

Shanghai Kuibyshevazot Trading Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Si Group Inc.

Sinopec Group

Sk Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Solvay Specialty Polymers

Srf Ltd.

Sumika Polycarbonate Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Teijin Kasei America Inc.

Thai Polyacetal Co. Ltd. (Tpac) And Thai Polycarbonate Co. Ltd. (Tpcc)

Thermax Ltd.

Trinseo Llc

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Tosoh Corp.

Trinseo S.A.

Ube Industries Ltd.

United Polymers Inc.

Versalis Spa

Victrex Plc

Wellman Advanced Materials

Westchester Plastics (Ametek)

Westlake Chemical Corp.

William Barnet & Son Llc

Zhangjiagang Haiyue Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Chapter 10 Appendix A: List of Manufacturers

Chapter 11 Appendix B: Glossary of Terms Used

