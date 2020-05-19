TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONroute is further extending its “Keep ON Trucking” initiative to offer truck drivers a free coffee every Wednesday from tomorrow, May 20, through to Canada Day, July 1, 2020.



“We have been proud to support our trucking community as they worked tirelessly to keep Ontario moving over the past two months. We want to extend our support and gratitude as they continue to help Ontario as we gradually re-start our economy,” said Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “Truck drivers are a critical part of maintaining our supply chain and we hope that this initiative shows our gratitude for the essential work they do for us all every day.”

ONroute launched its “Keep ON Trucking” initiative in early April and it will now run until Canada Day, July 1, 2020. Truck drivers can receive a free medium coffee/beverage at all 23 ONroute locations every Wednesday during this time.

“The nature of our business and ONroute’s role as an essential service puts us in a unique position to serve others, many of whom are essential workers themselves,” added Teed-Murch. “Our team has been honoured to be in this role during COVID-19 and we will continue to support the trucking and supply chain industries, and all who must travel across Ontario, as our economy starts moving again.”

ONroute operates 23 plazas across Ontario and is currently providing 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, truck parking, and food and beverages via take-out, drive-through, and grab-and-go options. ONroute has implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure that ONroute remains a clean and safe places for travellers to stop along their journey.

ONroute is a Canadian operated company that provides a clean, safe and friendly environment at our rest stops along the busy 401 and 400 in Ontario. We proudly serve over 40 million customers per year in our 23 locations that are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. ONroute proudly partners with highly recognized brands in the quick service food industry to offer our customers variety and choice as they travel along the highway to their destination. Whether individual families, commuter or fleet and tour operators, we are here to help our travelers along their journey.

