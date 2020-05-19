Highlights:



Front-end engineering and design package has been completed on the facility redesign

EarthRenew has selected Laporte Engineering Inc. as its engineering partner through final design, construction and commissioning

The redesigned facility is projected to be capable of producing 10 tonnes per hour of finished pelleted fertilizer products

The engineering will include CCm’s carbon capture and utilization technology

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of detailed engineering work for the redevelopment of its Strathmore facility. Engineering work is expected to be completed in four months time, to be followed by construction and commissioning in the second half of 2020, provided that the Company secures sufficient funding. This timeline is expected to allow EarthRenew to deliver fertilizer products for the spring 2021 planting season.

EarthRenew has entered into a contract for engineering services with Laporte Engineering Inc. (“Laporte”) to redevelop the fertilizer plant in Strathmore, Alberta. The engineering services and construction and commissioning of the Strathmore facility are expected to cost between $7.8 and $8.0 million. The retrofit facility is projected to be capable of producing 10 tonnes of finished product per hour across multiple organic fertilizer product formulations. The first phase of the project will include CCm Technologies’ (“CCm”) bolt-on processing technology to increase nitrogen content for a higher value fertilizer (see the Company’s press release dated April 2, 2020, which is available under EarthRenew’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com).

EarthRenew’s CEO, Keith Driver, commented, “Laporte is a Canadian engineering firm with international reach that specializes in industrial engineering. We anticipate that their focus on prioritizing the manufacturing production goals and process needs during the design phase will ensure that the Strathmore facility will be efficient and sustainable. We believe that the Laporte team’s experience designing complex industrial applications will help us to perfect the EarthRenew production process and we are looking forward to getting started.”

About Laporte

Laporte is a firm of more than 300 employees specialized in biopharmaceutical, food & beverage and industrial engineering, offering a wide array of services in the process, building and infrastructure, automation, packaging and regulatory compliance fields. The recognition Laporte has gained since 1999, and the significant business volume stemming from repeat contracts from its clients demonstrates the company’s understanding of its clients’ business goals.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.

