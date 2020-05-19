Portland, OR, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine industry was estimated at $63.9 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $101.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Rise in demand for efficient traffic management at toll collection centers, and increase in need for improvement in parking infrastructure drive the growth of the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market. On the other hand, the high installation and operational cost of automatic toll payment machines hampers the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the adoption of automatic toll payment machines in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.



Download Report Sample (128 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6488

COVID-19 scenario-

Due to the COVID outbreak, the industry has witnessed a decline in consumer demands. In addition, owing to the government restrictions the manufacturing industry has been disrupted.

The retail chain, on the other hand, has been impacted due to the precautionary measures taken against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Get detailed Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6488?reqfor=covid

Based on component, the hardware segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market revenue in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. On the other hand, the service segment would register the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the software segment.

Based on application, the transportation segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. On the other hand, the kiosk segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes tollink, parking, and other segments.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6488

Based on region, U.S held the largest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-thirds of the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market. However, the Europe region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% by 2027.

Key Market Players analyzed in this report include Indra, ASELSAN A., KapschTrafficCom, SICE, Sigma, G.E.A, VITRONIC, A -to-Be, Tecsidel, and others.

Similar Reports We Have:



Automated Fare Collection System Market - According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automated Fare Collection System Market by Application, Component, Technology Platform, and others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global automated fare collection system market size was valued at $6.03 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $14.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Electronic Toll Collection Market - According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Toll Collection Market by Subsystem, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global electronic toll collection market was valued at $6,855.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $15,648.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Smart Ticketing Market - The smart ticketing market is segmented based on system, component, product, application, and geography. On the basis of system, it is bifurcated into a smart cards, open payment systems, and near-field communication.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com