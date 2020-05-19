Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleating and Clarifying Agents: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nucleating and clarifying agents, which are used in various types of polymers. The market is broken down by polymer type, application and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each polymer type, application and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for nucleating and clarifying agents. It explains the major drivers of the global market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the nucleating and clarifying agent industry globally.
The Report Includes:
- 45 tables
- An overview of the global market for nucleating and clarifying agents
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of major drivers, current trends and opportunities, and technological advancements that will influence the future marketplace
- Underlining the key forms and polymer types of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents and their roles and applications across industry verticals
- Patent review and new developments within the marketplace
- Examination of vendor landscape and market share analysis of market leading participants
- Company profiles of major global corporations, including Adeka Corp., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Imerys S.A., Milliken & Co., Plastiblends India Ltd., Riverdale Global and Zibo Rainwell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Type of Polymers
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Other Polymers
- Applications
- Packaging
- Consumer Products
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Polymer Type
- Global Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents by Polymer Type
- Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Polypropylene
- Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Polyethylene
- Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Other Polymer Types
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents by Application
- Packaging Applications
- Consumer Products Applications
- Automotive Applications
- Electrical and Electronics Applications
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region/Country
- Global Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents by Region
- North American Market
- European Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents
- Asia-Pacific Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents
- South American Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents
- ROW Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents
Chapter 7 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Growing Applications of Polymers in the Packaging Industry
- Increasing Consumption of Plastics
- Rising Focus on Recycling Plastics
- Challenges
- Growing Concerns Regarding the Harmful Effects of Plastics
Chapter 8 Patent Review
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Adeka Corp.
- Americhem
- Amfine Chemical Corp.
- Basf Se
- Blend Colours Pvt., Ltd.
- Calco Polychem Pvt., Ltd.
- Ceronas Gmbh & Co., Kg
- Clariant Ag
- European Plastic Co.
- Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ferco Color
- Gch Technology Co., Ltd.
- Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh
- Hallstar Innovations Corp.
- Hpl Additives Ltd.
- Imerys S.A.
- Indo-Japan Polymers Pvt., Ltd.
- Jiaxing Beihua Polymer Auxiliary Co., Ltd.
- Kk Polycolor Asia Ltd.
- L. Bruggemann Gmbh & Co., Kg
- Malion New Materials Co., Ltd.
- Mayzo Inc.
- Milliken & Co.
- New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ningbo Procolor Co., Ltd.
- Plastiblends India Ltd.
- Plastics Color Corp.
- Polychem Alloy
- Polyone Corp.
- Polyvel Inc.
- Qingdao Scienoc Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Rajiv Plastic Industries
- Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives
- Rich Yu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Riverdale Global
- Shanxi Oriental Faith Tech Co., Ltd.
- Sino Additive Technology
- Techmer Pm
- Teknor Apex Co., Inc.
- Tianjin Bestgain Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
- Zibo Rainwell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74d4gb
