The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nucleating and clarifying agents, which are used in various types of polymers. The market is broken down by polymer type, application and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each polymer type, application and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for nucleating and clarifying agents. It explains the major drivers of the global market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the nucleating and clarifying agent industry globally.

The Report Includes:

45 tables

An overview of the global market for nucleating and clarifying agents

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of major drivers, current trends and opportunities, and technological advancements that will influence the future marketplace

Underlining the key forms and polymer types of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents and their roles and applications across industry verticals

Patent review and new developments within the marketplace

Examination of vendor landscape and market share analysis of market leading participants

Company profiles of major global corporations, including Adeka Corp., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Imerys S.A., Milliken & Co., Plastiblends India Ltd., Riverdale Global and Zibo Rainwell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Type of Polymers

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Other Polymers

Applications

Packaging

Consumer Products

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Polymer Type

Global Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents by Polymer Type

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Polypropylene

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Polyethylene

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Polyethylene Terephthalate

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents for Other Polymer Types

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents by Application

Packaging Applications

Consumer Products Applications

Automotive Applications

Electrical and Electronics Applications

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region/Country

Global Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents by Region

North American Market

European Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents

Asia-Pacific Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents

South American Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents

ROW Market for Nucleating and Clarifying Agents

Chapter 7 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growing Applications of Polymers in the Packaging Industry

Increasing Consumption of Plastics

Rising Focus on Recycling Plastics

Challenges

Growing Concerns Regarding the Harmful Effects of Plastics

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Adeka Corp.

Americhem

Amfine Chemical Corp.

Basf Se

Blend Colours Pvt., Ltd.

Calco Polychem Pvt., Ltd.

Ceronas Gmbh & Co., Kg

Clariant Ag

European Plastic Co.

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ferco Color

Gch Technology Co., Ltd.

Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh

Hallstar Innovations Corp.

Hpl Additives Ltd.

Imerys S.A.

Indo-Japan Polymers Pvt., Ltd.

Jiaxing Beihua Polymer Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Kk Polycolor Asia Ltd.

L. Bruggemann Gmbh & Co., Kg

Malion New Materials Co., Ltd.

Mayzo Inc.

Milliken & Co.

New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Procolor Co., Ltd.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Plastics Color Corp.

Polychem Alloy

Polyone Corp.

Polyvel Inc.

Qingdao Scienoc Chemical Co., Ltd.

Rajiv Plastic Industries

Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

Rich Yu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Riverdale Global

Shanxi Oriental Faith Tech Co., Ltd.

Sino Additive Technology

Techmer Pm

Teknor Apex Co., Inc.

Tianjin Bestgain Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Zibo Rainwell Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

