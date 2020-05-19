SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: MESA shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.

On April 1, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Mesa Air Group, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with Mesa’s August 2018 IPO featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Mesa Air Group’s operational performance was poor and below industry standards, that Mesa Air Group had a shortage of qualified mechanics and maintenance personnel, that Mesa Air Group had an inadequate number of spare aircraft and parts, that Mesa Air Group did not have a strong track record of reliable performance, that then-existing "risks" had already materialized, that Mesa Air Group knew of undisclosed adverse trends and uncertainties at the time of the IPO, and that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

