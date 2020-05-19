SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("ServiceMaster" or the Company") (NYSE: SERV) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 9, 2020. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose: (1) that ServiceMaster had failed to inspect and treat for Formosan activity properly; (2) as a result thereof, the Company was and continued to experience a material adverse trend of costly litigation from injured customers which was not disclosed to investors; (3) that in an unsuccessful attempt to mitigate this trend, Defendants had been taking remedial measures since at least 2018, including drastically raising prices for termite treatments in Mobile, Alabama to deter contract renewals; and (4) as a result of the preceding, ServiceMaster’s financial results were reasonably likely to be impacted and would continue to impact the Company into 2020.

The plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of ServiceMaster common stock during the Class Period.

