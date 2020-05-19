Philadelphia, PA, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Smart City” security program that is having continuing success in reducing crime in Mexico City is now being deployed in Colombia, South America. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF), a leading retail software and technology company, and RadarApp, a Smart City Solutions provider, are now installing and testing the initial phase of a network of security kits in the regions of Bogota, Medellin, and Barranquilla, Colombia consisting of outdoor mounted HD cameras, high intensity lighting, motion sensors and audible alarms as well as VSBLTY AI-inspired video analytics.

To date, more than 3000 security systems have been installed throughout Mexico City and the success of this cost-efficient technology platform in reducing crime has sparked the interest of numerous Latin American countries. Several of these countries—including Colombia—have sent political delegations on information gathering trips to Mexico City over the past several months.

The first phase of the Mexico City deployment, announced in September of 2019, is scheduled to cover up to 40,000 security kits throughout 56 Mexico City communities. The results of the initial deployments of the integrated security program has attracted the attention and endorsement of certain Mexico City officials. Adrian Ruvalcaba, Mayor of Cuajimalpa County, reported that after the installation of the security kits, his community has become the safest county in Mexico City. “We have gone from the 11th Safest to Number One during 2019. The single major contributor to this change is the camera security network which is not yet even fully installed.” the Mayor said. Neighboring Cuauhtemoc County reported a 40 percent reduction of crime in the first year of the installation of the security network.

In addition, Miguel Hidalgo Mayor Victor Hugo Romo reported that the system is also being used to enforce crowd gathering restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and has resulted in “Fewer 911 calls, violence, fights, injuries and homicides.”

In response to the current Covid-19 pandemic, VSBLTY is working with RadarApp to test the addition of infrared camera capability that enables temperature scanning of crowds in various locations along with a correlation to face capture.

The system being tested is a non-contact, real time camera technology that provides continuous monitoring for health and security personnel on a mobile app. A major objective of the program is to provide an efficient temperature screening tool for monitoring public spaces with the pre-emptive scanning of persons entering facilities such as restaurants, bars, schools and hospitals.

RadarApp Co-founder and CEO Rodrigo Calderon commented, “This technology is extremely adaptive which enables us to integrate thermal cameras and analytics. In addition to the impact that this platform has had on crime reduction, the technology is also providing crowd density information, which is assisting officials who are working to monitor public safety during the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are very pleased with the multiple success stories resulting from the initial phase of our Mexico City Smart City security deployment. It is exciting to see this disruptive platform now being adopted in Colombia and we believe that there is a significant opportunity to expand to several other Latin American communities.”

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

