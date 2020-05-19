Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for medium-density fiberboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. A major factor driving the market studied is the increase in demand for MDF for furniture. Stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The furniture segment dominated the market and is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in residential construction activities across the globe. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption followed by Europe.
Key Market Trends
Residential- Fastest-growing end-user sector
Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market
Competitive Landscape
The market for global medium density fiberboard is highly fragmented in terms of production. The top three players account for more than 10% of the global market share. The major companies in the market include Kronospan, Arauco, Sonae Indstria, Duratex, and Swiss Krono, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Demand for MDF for Furniture
4.1.2 Easy Availability of Raw Materials
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medium-density Fiber Board industry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Trends
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION (MARKET SIZE, GROWTH AND FORECAST)
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Cabinet
5.1.2 Flooring
5.1.3 Furniture
5.1.4 Molding, Door, and Millwork
5.1.5 Packaging System
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 End-user Sector
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Institutional
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.4 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)
6.4.1 Arauco
6.4.2 Daiken Corporation
6.4.3 Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd
6.4.4 Duratex SA
6.4.5 EGGER Group
6.4.6 Eucatex SA
6.4.7 Fantoni SpA
6.4.8 Masisa (Grupo Nueva Company)
6.4.9 Kastamonu Entegre
6.4.10 Korosten MDF manufacture
6.4.11 Kronospan Limited
6.4.12 Nelson Pine Industries Limited (Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd)
6.4.13 Norbord Inc.
6.4.14 ROSEBURG
6.4.15 Sonae Indstria, SGPS SA
6.4.16 Swiss Krono AG
6.4.17 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd
6.4.18 Weyerhaeuser Company
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Prominence for the Production of Specialty MDF (Like Moisture-resistant MDF) in Europe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9npsd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: