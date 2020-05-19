Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite Electrode Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for graphite electrode is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The primary raw material used for the production of graphite electrode is needle coke (either petroleum-based or coal-based).
Rising production of iron and steel in emerging countries, rising availability of steel scrap in China thereby increasing the usage of electric arc furnaces are expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.
Soaring prices of needle coke resulting in supply tightness amongst other restraints such as limited growth of UHP graphite electrode in China and consolidation of graphite electrode industry are likely to hinder the market's growth.
Rising production of steel through electric arc furnace technology in China is expected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Production of Steel through Electric Arc Furnace Technology
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The graphite electrode market is highly consolidated in nature. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players in the graphite electrode market include Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited, Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd, and SHOWA DENKO K.K., among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Strong Growth in Iron and Steel Production in Emerging Countries
4.1.2 Rising Availability of Steel Scrap in China
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Soaring Prices of Needle Coke, Resulting in Supply Tightness, among Other Crisis
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Raw Material Analysis
4.6 Technology Landscape
4.7 Production Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Electrode Grade
5.1.1 Ultra High Power (UHP)
5.1.2 High Power (SHP) & Regular Power (RP)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Electric Arc Furnace
5.2.2 Ladle Furnace
5.2.3 Non-steel Application
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Mexico
5.3.2.3 Canada
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 EPM Group
6.4.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co. Ltd
6.4.3 GrafTech International
6.4.4 Graphite india Limited
6.4.5 HEG Limited
6.4.6 Jilin Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.7 KAIFENG CARBON CO., LTD
6.4.8 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd
6.4.10 SANGRAF International Inc.
6.4.11 SEC CARBON LIMITED
6.4.12 SHOWA DENKO K.K.
6.4.13 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Rising Production of Steel through EAF Technology in China
