With people spending more time at home, online retailers have seen a surge in demand for printed books. Several independent bookstores have shifted to online sales and deliveries to stay afloat during the pandemic. Many are offering new promotions such as book bundles which consist of a selection of new books based on a customer's interests delivered directly to their door. Some independent bookstores have reported that online orders have been steady as a result although still lower than they would expect to see on a typical day.



Children's non-fiction has seen soaring demand as parents look for educational and reference materials for children learning at home. Sales of reading and writing workbooks, flash cards and activity books have seen a jump in sales as a result. The pandemic has also affected how new books are promoted. With bookstores and libraries closed and book tours cancelled, publishers are relying on social media word-of-mouth promotion, live-streamed book readings and reviews from online influencers to promote new titles. Publishers are also heavily promoting pre-ordering as published pre-order rankings help to create interest among booksellers and potential readers.



