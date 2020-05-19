Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Display System Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive display system market is poised to grow by 191.11 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on automotive display system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for aftermarket infotainment systems.

The automotive display system market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the emergence of holographic displays for automotive applications as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive display system market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive display system market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive display system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • OEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Type (qualitative)

  • Instrument cluster display
  • Center stack display
  • HUD
  • Rear-seat entertainment display

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aptiv Plc
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sony Corp.
  • Valeo SA

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

