Like all markets in Europe, FM in France is going through a transformation driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and creative new service offerings. The French FM market has grown strongly in recent years, but it still has a relatively low outsourcing rate.



Tapping into the large base of clients still relying on in-house services will present a significant opportunity for years to come.Healthcare, education, and commercial offices will be the fastest growing customer segments during the forecast period.



Meanwhile, hard (technical) services will outstrip soft (support) services in terms of revenue growth. The overall addressable FM market in France is among the biggest in Europe, although the actual market revenue is underdeveloped due to a high reliance on in-house services in many industrial sectors. As FM awareness increases and outsourcing becomes more widely accepted, the situation is changing, and the growth in France will be among the highest in all of Europe, especially for integrated facility management (IFM) delivery models. While soft service FM has become well established in the recent years, the next wave of growth will be significantly driven by increased outsourcing of hard services such as technical maintenance services (including O&M services for equipment such as HVAC and electrical installations). This strong growth will be accompanied by an increasing need to innovate with both service delivery and technology deployment, and the rate of M&A activities will rise, as companies start to focus on service expansion, geographical growth, and economies of scale.This study takes a deep look at the growth opportunities in the French FM market in the wake of these transformations. The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, regional analysis, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth until 2025. The study period is 2018 to 2025 with 2018 as the base year. The service spheres included are building O&M, support services, environmental management, property management, energy management, and IT and telecom. This study also looks at opportunities in adjacent and converging markets such as energy management, sustainability, and workplace change management. All of these will have a transforming effect on FM globally over the coming years, and France is no exception. The expected growth in the coming decade will have a significant effect on the competitive landscape as well as on the nature of service delivery, customer expectations, and strategic value propositions of winning suppliers.

Author: John Raspin

